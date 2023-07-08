Bitcoin Q3 Technical Forecast: Candlestick Patterns Hint at Potential Bullish Continuation

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Candlestick Patterns Hint at Potential Bullish Continuation

From a technical standpoint, the first half of 2023 has been excellent for Bitcoin, with one bearish month out of six. The current monthly candle is on course to close as a hammer candlestick off the key psychological $25,000-mark, trading around the $30,000 handle at the time of writing. Looking solely at the candlesticks and structure on a monthly timeframe, further upside seems possible, with a weaker dollar toward the end of Q2 likely to work in favor of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

BTC/USD Monthly Chart

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

Dropping down to a weekly timeframe, we can clearly see the staircase move higher since bottoming out in early November 2022. On the same chart, prices have broken out of a bullish flag pattern that was in play for some time, reinforcing the case for a possible test of the 100-day MA around the $32,775 mark. Should prices move in this direction, the risks of a pullback will likely rise based on structure and the presence of higher highs.

At this time, the bullish bias and momentum remain intact, with a weekly candle close below the most recent swing low around $25,900 needed to invalidate the constructive outlook in play.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels:

Resistance Levels:

$32528

$34177

$40000 (Psychological Level)

$45500 (March 2022 Swing High Candle Close)

BTC/USD Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

