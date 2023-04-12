 Skip to Content
Euro Latest: EUR/USD In Limbo Ahead of the Latest US Inflation Release
2023-04-12 11:00:18
2023-04-12 11:00:18
US CPI to Set the Tone for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-10 03:00:00
2023-04-10 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Finds Comfort Ahead of a Potential Breakout. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-12 00:30:00
2023-04-12 00:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Eye Further Downside as Demand Fears Return
2023-04-11 11:01:57
2023-04-11 11:01:57
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Key Confluence Area in Sight Ahead of US CPI Data
2023-04-12 09:25:22
2023-04-12 09:25:22
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on US CPI, XAU/USD Patiently Waits at $2000
2023-04-11 12:25:45
2023-04-11 12:25:45
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast Led by US CPI, FOMC Minutes and Gov Bailey
2023-04-12 07:36:18
2023-04-12 07:36:18
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Starts the Week on a Positive Note
2023-04-11 09:30:00
2023-04-11 09:30:00
US Dollar Gives up Ground Ahead of CPI Data and Japanese Yen Also Slips
2023-04-12 05:00:00
2023-04-12 05:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Faces Short-Term Pressure Following Ueda Inauguration
2023-04-11 14:10:46
2023-04-11 14:10:46
Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady & Sticks to Data Dependency, USD/CAD Slides

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

BANK OF CANADA DECISION KEY POINTS:

  • Bank of Canada holds interest rates unchanged at 4.5%, in line with expectations
  • Policy statement reiterates that the central bank is prepared to hike rates again if needed
  • USD/CAD whiplashes, but heads slightly lower after the announcement crosses the wire
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: USD Breaking News - US Dollar on Offer After Mixed CPI Report

The Bank of Canada concluded its April monetary policy meeting this morning, voting to leave its overnight interest rate unchanged at 4.50% for the second consecutive reunion - a decision that was broadly in line with expectations. USD/CAD whiplashed, but headed slightly lower after the announcement, falling about 0.08% on the session.

The statement maintained similar guidance to last month, noting that the bank is prepared to raise borrowing costs again if needed to restore price stability, a sign that the tightening cycle is not necessarily over despite this hold.

On the economy, policymakers acknowledged that the labor market remains tight, that growth is holding up better than anticipated and that inflationary pressures continue to ease, although they also admitted that returning inflation to the 2.0% target could prove more difficult given underlying price dynamics.

In terms of macroeconomic forecasts, the central bank upgraded its 2023 GDP estimate, lifting it to 1.4% from 1.0% previously. Meanwhile, the inflation outlook was little changed, indicating that consumer prices are evolving broadly in line with recent assumptions. The table below summarizes the updated projections.

image1.png

Source: Bank of Canada

The overall tone suggests that BoC will adopt a wait-and-see approach to err on the side of caution, but could resume its tightening campaign in the future without hesitation if the inflationary backdrop worsens or incoming data warrants it. This bias should support the Canadian dollar in the near term.

USD/CAD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -12% -7%
Weekly -24% 3% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD 5-MINUTE CHART

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Updated at 11:25 am ET

USD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD has pulled back significantly from last month's high, but has been unable to break below a key ascending trendline in play for nearly a year now. In fact, the pair is sitting slightly above this dynamic support at the time of writing, with the bears and bulls still battling fiercely for control.

Traders should watch how prices react around current levels closely to better anticipate the next directional move. That said, there are two possible scenarios to consider: a breakdown or a rejection higher.

A breach of the 1.3450 technical support would reinforce the bearish pressure and pave the way for a drop toward 1.3330. On the other hand, if the bulls manage to defend the 1.3450 floor and trigger a bullish reversal, initial resistance appears at 1.3510, followed by 1.3700.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

