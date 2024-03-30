Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 9h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2024-03-28 16:30:00
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q2 Technical Forecast - WTI and Brent. What Looms Ahead?
2024-03-29 14:00:10
Crude Oil Prices Slip Again As US Inventories Increase, OPEC Meet Eyed
2024-03-27 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q2 Fundamental Outlook: AI Euphoria, US Election and the Fed to Drive US Stocks
2024-03-29 10:30:25
Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise
2024-03-28 11:30:17
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Q2 Technical Forecast: Key Resistance in Focus as Markets Get Stretched
2024-03-29 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 9h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q2 Technical Outlook - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/JPY Technical Outlooks
2024-03-29 07:00:00
Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
2024-03-28 14:00:42
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 9h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY at Critical Juncture
2024-03-29 03:30:00
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
More View More
Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/JPY

Australian Dollar Q2 Technical Forecast: AUD/USD and AUD/JPY

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

This article explores the technical outlook for the Australian dollar, focusing primarily on AUD/USD and AUD/JPY. For a more comprehensive perspective, access the fundamental forecast by downloading the complete second-quarter trading guide.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Q2 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

AUD/USD remains in a long-term or ‘secular’ downtrend channel which has been in place since mid-February 2021. The base of this band has been very well respected, to the point where the relatively brief fall below it in the second half of 2022 looks like an aberration.

The pair has support at the fourth Fibonacci retracement of the fast rise to those 2021 peaks from the lows of March 2020. That comes in at 0.6468.

It’s notable that any return to the 0.70 handle or above this year would very likely see this downtrend broken. If this can occur durably it would clearly be significant for the Aussie. While a rise to those levels looks unlikely in the coming quarter, bulls may be able to build a base from which they can attempt it later in the year.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

Disheartened by trading losses? Empower yourself and refine your strategy with our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders." Gain access to crucial tips to help you avoid common pitfalls and costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Cottle
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY Q2 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

AUD/JPY has been rising quite consistently for the past two years, with that uptrend itself only an extension of the long rise seen since March 2020.

That uptrend has now taken the Aussie to highs not seen against its Japanese rival for more than nine years. AUD/JPY has also nosed above an admittedly very broad trading band which had previously held since April 2022.

If AUD bulls can sustain these levels, then the next key upside target will be the high of mid-November 2014, at 102.72. Still, gains have been rapid and some pause for consolidation may be seen in the near-term, even if they keep AUD/JPY in the upper half of its former trading range.

The Bank of Japan rocked markets in March by finally stepping away from its zero-interest rate policy. However, as the Australian Dollar’s continuing rise shows, Japanese yields remain unattractive by comparison with peer currencies’ and will continue to do so for some time.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart

A graph with lines and dots Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: TradingView, Prepared by David Cottle

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Current Demand/Supply Imbalance is Driving Bitcoin Higher
Bitcoin Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Current Demand/Supply Imbalance is Driving Bitcoin Higher
2024-03-29 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY at Critical Juncture
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY at Critical Juncture
2024-03-29 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Long AUD/USD Downtrend May Be Fading at Last
Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Long AUD/USD Downtrend May Be Fading at Last
2024-03-29 00:00:00
Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
2024-03-28 14:00:42
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 9h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 9h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024