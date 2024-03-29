Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Long AUD/USD Downtrend May Be Fading at Last

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook - Market Sentiment Signals for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY
2024-03-28 16:30:00
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Again As US Inventories Increase, OPEC Meet Eyed
2024-03-27 13:00:00
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Revival Targets 40,000, while Nasdaq 100 Drifts Down and Hang Seng Losses Stabilise
2024-03-28 11:30:17
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Find Support While Nikkei 225 Tiptoes Lower​​​​​
2024-03-26 12:00:36
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
2024-03-28 14:00:42
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
2024-03-27 09:14:02
More View More
Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Long AUD/USD Downtrend May Be Fading at Last

Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Forecast: Long AUD/USD Downtrend May Be Fading at Last

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

This article focuses on the fundamental outlook for the Australian dollar. If you would like to learn more about technical forecast and price action analysis, download DailyFX’s complete second-quarter forecast by clicking the link below. It's free!

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

Australian Dollar Q2 Fundamental Outlook

The Australian Dollar has endured a miserable couple of years against its big brother from the United States. Weakness has continued into 2024 so far.

But there might be some better news ahead for Aussie bulls, even if much of it is likely to come as a ‘US Dollar weakness’ story rather than anything wonderful from the Australian economy.

Rising US interest rates and the Greenback’s ‘haven’ status along with broad-based risk aversion have all conspired against the Australian Dollar. The Australian economy has done rather better in troubled times than some of its western peers, but you’d never know it from the AUD/USD chart.

As we head into a new quarter, however, the US Federal Reserve remains quite sure that interest rates will start to come down this year. This has taken a predictable toll on the greenback and seen riskier, growth-linked assets like the Australian Dollar perk up a bit.

Australian borrowing costs remain at their inflation-fighting peaks. While the next move there might be a cut too, the Reserve Bank of Australia will need to be a lot more certain that inflation will return to its target range before it acts.

That certainty will be a while coming. The most recent Australian inflation numbers showed an annualized growth 0f 4.1%. That was much below 2022’s 7.8% peak, but still well above the RBA’s 2-3% mandate. So, the prospect of lower US rates while Australia’s stay put will offer the Aussie some support.

There are also some signs that relations between Australia and major trading partner China are thawing somewhat. Even so there are probably limits to this newfound chumminess thanks in part to Australia’ participation in the controversial ‘AUKUS’ defense arrangement with the United States and Britian, which China hates.

Take your trading skills up a notch. Uncover opportunities in AUD/USD, with a holistic strategy that integrates insights from fundamental and technical analysis. Don't miss out get your guide now!

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Significant AUD Gains May Have to Wait

Still, the prospect of a weaker Dollar and a less risk-averse market backdrop should support the Aussie now. But the full effect isn’t likely to be felt until the back end of this year when those Fed rate cuts are expected to come.

Most Australian banks expect AUD/USD to be above 0.70 by the end of 2024 and, if US inflation plays ball and allows the Fed to cut as planned, the Australian Dollar may stabilize and could well start to rise, albeit cautiously.

There are clear risks to this view, however. The path lower for US rates might be longer than the market now hopes, while conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza retain the sad potential to snuff out risk appetite at any point, even if no other flashpoint ignites. It’s worth noting too that the currency is in a longer-term downtrend against the US Dollar which goes back to early 2021. Even if rises are seen this year, they seem unlikely to reverse that.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
Pound Sterling Update: UK Recession Confirmed by Final GDP Data, GBP Mixed
2024-03-28 14:00:42
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
US Dollar Latest – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecasts Ahead of US Data
2024-03-28 08:53:41
Euro Latest – German GDP Seen at Just 0.1% in 2024, EUR/USD Under Pressure
Euro Latest – German GDP Seen at Just 0.1% in 2024, EUR/USD Under Pressure
2024-03-27 17:00:00
FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
2024-03-27 09:14:02
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 29, 2024