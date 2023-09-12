Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Falls, Yet Bullish Double Bottom Holds Promise

AUD/USD FORECAST:

AUD/USD slides and fails to build on Monday’s gains, in a trading session marked by some risk aversion and moderate U.S. dollar strength

Despite Tuesday’s subdued performance, AUD / USD seems to be in the process of forging a double bottom

This article looks at Aussie’s key technical levels to watch in the coming days

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: US Dollar Up as Oil Soars, Nasdaq 100 Dips Pre-US CPI - How to Trade Inflation the Inflation Report?

The Australian dollar was muted on Tuesday, unable to consolidate Monday's gains in a trading session marked by risk aversion and moderate U.S. dollar strength. Despite Tuesday’s subdued performance, AUD/USD seems to be in the process of forging a double bottom, which normally tends to presage the exhaustion of selling pressure prior to a rebound.

To delve into more detail, a double bottom is a reversal pattern that consists of two similar troughs separated by a crest in the middle that often emerges in the context of an extended downtrend. Confirmation of this bullish configuration occurs when the asset in question completes the "W" shape and breaks above neckline resistance, defined by the intermediate peak.

To assess the potential extent of the price increase following the validation of the double bottom, traders can project its height vertically from the point of breakout. This estimation offers a practical approximation of the expected move's magnitude, offering valuable guidance when considering trading strategies and risk management.

Uncover strategies behind consistent trading. Download the “How to AUD/USD” guide for crucial insights and tips!

Recommended by Diego Colman How to Trade AUD/USD Get My Guide

Zooming in on the specific case of AUD/USD, neckline resistance currently lies at 0.6500/0.6510. If the pair manages to take out this barrier in a clean and decisive manner, it could spark increased buying momentum, paving the way for a climb beyond the psychological 0.6600 level.

For more robust confirmation signals, it's crucial to examine volume data. In this context, low-volume activity during the formation of the second bottom, followed by a surge in volume during the breakout, serves to reinforce the pattern's bullish bias.

On the flip side, if sellers reassert themselves and push prices lower, support is seen at 0.6360. Downside clearance of this floor would nullify the double bottom, creating the right conditions for a drop towards 0.6275. On further weakness, the focus shifts to 0.6170.

Download our sentiment guide for valuable insights into how positioning may influence AUD/USD’s trajectory!

AUD/USD Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 5% -11% 1% Weekly -13% 48% -4%

AUD/USD TECHNICAL CHART

AUD/USD Technical Chart Created Using TradingView