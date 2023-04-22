AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Ominous Signs for Aussie Dollar

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
2023-04-21 09:30:34
Euro Forecast - EUR/USD Rebounds as Trendline Support Holds Bears at Bay. What Now?
2023-04-20 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fly as Treasury Yields Dive, S&P 500 at Risk of Breaking Down
2023-04-20 20:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-04-21 11:04:55
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally
2023-04-21 15:05:00
Time for Japanese Yen to Rise? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Ahead of BOJ
2023-04-21 02:45:00
More View More
AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Ominous Signs for Aussie Dollar

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Ominous Signs for Aussie Dollar

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • How will the RBA react to the recent market re-pricing?
  • Australian and US inflation data in focus.
  • AUD/USD death cross, bear flag and client sentiment suggest AUD weakness to come.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar heads into next week after a pretty muted week in terms of price volatility against the U.S. dollar. Thus far, the Reserve Bank of Australia has been grappling with data both locally and internationally after they decided to pause rate in the previous interest rate meet. The latest RBA minutes indicated that the door remains open to further hikes if needed and since then the RBA’s interest rate probability table below has been ramped up by money markets to include another potential 25bps hike in 2023 – a stark change from a few days earlier when no such hike was on the cards!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

RBA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The week ahead (see economic calendar below) is stacked with high impact events mostly skewed towards the US. From an Australian perspective, inflation for the first quarter is expected to come in lower on both YoY and QoQ metrics which could change the above rate probability chart back to no further hikes should inflation come in low.

US data which has been light of recent, looks to ramp up once more this week with the US GDP and the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation (core PCE) on the calendar. It will be interesting to see how these and others (durable goods and consumer sentiment) play into the recent hawkish commentary from Fed speakers.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Strong Chinese GDP last week helped commodity prices rally as demand forecasts were revised to the upside but since then we have seen a deterioration as global recessionary fears gain traction. The AUD being so heavily influenced by commodity exports, lower prices naturally pressurize the local currency.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action has been developing a bear flag type chart pattern in conjunction with the death cross (red) early last week. These signs are ominous for the Aussie dollar but could find its footing should the pair break below the 0.6700 psychological handle. Next week’s fundamental data could be the catalyst that either validates/invalidates the bear flag.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 0.6700
  • Bear flag support
  • 0.6620

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 73% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally
USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally
2023-04-21 15:05:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-04-21 11:04:55
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
2023-04-21 09:30:34
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Bid on Fed Speak
USD Price Forecast: Dollar Index (DXY) Bid on Fed Speak
2023-04-21 07:50:56
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bearish