AUD/USD Price Forecast: Critical Juncture for Aussie Dollar

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
US Dollar Dithers After Debt Deal Passes House of Reps. Will the Fed Now Drive USD?
2023-06-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Boosted as Treasury Yields Slip Ahead of Debt Ceiling Resolution
2023-06-01 02:00:00
Gold Prices Recover After Support Rejection ahead of US Jobs Data. What Now?
2023-05-31 16:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-30 14:23:30
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
More View More
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Critical Juncture for Aussie Dollar

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Critical Juncture for Aussie Dollar

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • US debt ceiling optimism has not been enough to back the AUD as Fed speakers maintain their aggressive stance on monetary policy.
  • Australian and Chinese manufacturing PMI data limiting Aussie downside.
  • US jobs and PMI data in focus.
  • Bear flag break seeks further confirmation.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar had a rollercoaster yesterday fluctuating around the 0.6500 handle after the US debt ceiling legislation was passed through the House. Both Republicans and Democrats joined forces to push the deal with a 314-117 split. The deal now heads over to the Senate where support is almost guaranteed. This optimism favored risk sentiment; however, Fed officials forced the hawkish narrative once more leaving the USD bid.

Thursday morning had some favorable data in store for the Aussie dollar with manufacturing PMI for both Australia and China (key importer of Australian commodities) beat estimates (see economic calendar below). Although NBS manufacturing PMI missed yesterday, the Caixin report is said to provide a more reliable private sector measure which markets have since backed. Commodity prices YoY have also shown less decline than forecasted, yet another positive for AUD.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

AUD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

From a USD perspective, the economic calendar contains vital jobs data as well as ISM manufacturing PMI. Both are considered leading indicators and could provide valuable insight ahead of tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report. Poorer labor statistics coupled with a declining manufacturing sector could hint at a lower NFP figure for tomorrow although recent history shows the ADP print being far from a reliable NFP gauge.

US ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action remains targeted around the recent bear flag breakout as mentioned in my previous analyst pick. Although bears have pushed below flag support, the pair remains buoyed at the 0.6500 psychological level. A daily candle confirmation close could really launch a selloff towards subsequent support zones. US labor data will be the likely catalyst for a confirmation of the above or an AUD rally.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6620
  • 0.6565

Key support levels:

  • 0.6500
  • 0.6387

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 77% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term upside disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
New Zealand Dollar’s Slide Approaches Limits: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD Price Setups
New Zealand Dollar’s Slide Approaches Limits: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD Price Setups
2023-06-01 06:29:00
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
EUR/USD in Downward Spiral after Support Break. What Do Technicals Say?
EUR/USD in Downward Spiral after Support Break. What Do Technicals Say?
2023-05-31 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 1, 2023