AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Wage Growth Hits Fresh Highs

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Australian Wage Growth Hits Fresh Highs

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Australian wage growth the highest since 2009.
  • Focus now shifts to US PPI and retail sales data.
  • AUD/USD bulls look to break 0.65 handle.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar remains buoyant this morning after yesterday’s rally post-CPI that saw the greenback sell off. Optimistic Chinese economic data (see economic calendar below) supplemented Australian wage growth figures that grew at its fastest pace since 2009. If this translates through to sticky inflation, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) may need to tighten monetary policy further.

Precious and base metals are broadly higher adding to AUD upside today ahead of US PPI and retail sales. PPI is generally seen as a leading indicator that could give an indication as to inflation (CPI) going forward. If actual data falls in line with estimates, the US dollar may weaken further.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

AUD/USD price action shows the pair back at the 0.6500 psychological level once again. The level has held firm since mid-August but may be giving way soon. The next zone under scrutiny will be the 200-day moving average (blue) from a bullish perspective but a close above the November swing high is needed before bulls can push the pair higher.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6596
  • 200-day MA

Key support levels:

  • 0.6459
  • 50-day MA
  • 0.6358

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH (AUD/USD)

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 62% of traders currently holding long positions.

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect AUD/USD sentiment and outlook.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

