AUD/USD Eyeing a Potential Triangle Breakout

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Clears October High to Eye September High
2022-11-09 03:00:05
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Volatility and Dollar Move from Midterms to CPI Anticipation While Crypto Shudders
2022-11-09 04:00:27
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU, XAG at Key Technical Levels as US CPI Nears
2022-11-09 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Descending Triangle Highlights Yen’s Short-Term Prospects
2022-11-09 10:56:21
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: How Much More Upside for the Japanese yen?
2022-11-09 06:00:00
More View More
AUD/USD Eyeing a Potential Triangle Breakout

AUD/USD Eyeing a Potential Triangle Breakout

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/USD OUTLOOK

The Australian Dollar enjoyed a significant rally to close out last week, recovering five days of losses against the greenback. The rally was helped by broad-base dollar weakness as markets start to price in the potential of a 50bp hike from the US Federal Reserve at its December meeting. Adding a further positive for the China sensitive Aussie Dollar is the continuing rumors of covid protocols being relaxed in China which has helped market sentiment improve.

On the data front we had Chinese inflation numbers as well as credit growth data for October out this morning. Chinese CPI showed signs of cooling, adding to fears that markets are ignoring the fundamental data in favor of rumors regarding the potential reopening in China. The main risk event remains the US CPI numbers. This could derail a potential triangle breakout should the US CPI come in hotter than expected. Market consensus has inflation showing a slowdown with YoY Core Inflation estimated to come in at 6.5% and the YoY inflation rate at 8%, a decline of 0.2%. We do have a cluster of Fed speakers this week which could add to the volatility and alter the rate hike expectations for December’s meeting.

Most Read: Understanding Inflation and its Global Impact

AUD/USD Daily Chart – November 9, 2022

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

On the daily chart above the triangle pattern is clearly visible while the pair has continually printed higher highs and higher lows since the YTD low printed on October 10. The two key levels to watch here are 0.6525 (50-SMA) as well as the 0.6300 areas with a rejection or bounce of these levels providing a potential range trading opportunity.

A clean breakout of the triangle pattern remains the smarter play as it could trigger a potential 200-pip rally in the direction of the breakout. An upside breakout looks more likely at this stage, with a clean break above the 0.65250 area potentially leading price toward the 100-SMA which lines up with resistance around the 0.6700. Yesterday’s daily candle threatened a breakout but closed back inside the triangle pattern, with a break and close needed to signal bullish momentum.

Most Read: Trading Breakouts and Pullbacks

An alternative play for the pair in the short-term could be a range trade should the pair reject the top of the triangle pattern which could see pullback toward the 0.63000 area before buyers show interest again.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 22
( 18:11 GMT )
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Trading Price Action
Register for Webinar
Join Now
Webinar Has Ended

Resources for Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced forex trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides for forex traders to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD AUD/USD & Gold Technical Trade Setups
USD/CAD AUD/USD & Gold Technical Trade Setups
2022-11-08 20:03:13
NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Clear October Opening Range
NZD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Clear October Opening Range
2022-10-25 23:00:05
USD/MXN Stuck in Horizontal Channel, Breakout Could Spark Next Big Move
USD/MXN Stuck in Horizontal Channel, Breakout Could Spark Next Big Move
2022-10-21 15:00:34
GBP/USD, USD/CAD & S&P 500 Technical Trade Setups
GBP/USD, USD/CAD & S&P 500 Technical Trade Setups
2022-10-20 13:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish