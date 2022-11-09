AUD/USD Eyeing a Potential Triangle Breakout

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/USD OUTLOOK

The Australian Dollar enjoyed a significant rally to close out last week, recovering five days of losses against the greenback. The rally was helped by broad-base dollar weakness as markets start to price in the potential of a 50bp hike from the US Federal Reserve at its December meeting. Adding a further positive for the China sensitive Aussie Dollar is the continuing rumors of covid protocols being relaxed in China which has helped market sentiment improve.

On the data front we had Chinese inflation numbers as well as credit growth data for October out this morning. Chinese CPI showed signs of cooling, adding to fears that markets are ignoring the fundamental data in favor of rumors regarding the potential reopening in China. The main risk event remains the US CPI numbers. This could derail a potential triangle breakout should the US CPI come in hotter than expected. Market consensus has inflation showing a slowdown with YoY Core Inflation estimated to come in at 6.5% and the YoY inflation rate at 8%, a decline of 0.2%. We do have a cluster of Fed speakers this week which could add to the volatility and alter the rate hike expectations for December’s meeting.

AUD/USD Daily Chart – November 9, 2022

Source: TradingView

On the daily chart above the triangle pattern is clearly visible while the pair has continually printed higher highs and higher lows since the YTD low printed on October 10. The two key levels to watch here are 0.6525 (50-SMA) as well as the 0.6300 areas with a rejection or bounce of these levels providing a potential range trading opportunity.

A clean breakout of the triangle pattern remains the smarter play as it could trigger a potential 200-pip rally in the direction of the breakout. An upside breakout looks more likely at this stage, with a clean break above the 0.65250 area potentially leading price toward the 100-SMA which lines up with resistance around the 0.6700. Yesterday’s daily candle threatened a breakout but closed back inside the triangle pattern, with a break and close needed to signal bullish momentum.

An alternative play for the pair in the short-term could be a range trade should the pair reject the top of the triangle pattern which could see pullback toward the 0.63000 area before buyers show interest again.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda