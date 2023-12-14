AUD Propped Up by Australian Robust Jobs Report & FOMC

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises
2023-12-14 13:57:48
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-13 23:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Stays Put, Sees Three Rate Cuts in 2024; Gold Prices Soar as Yields Plunge
2023-12-13 19:15:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Struggles to Find Support Ahead of Eagerly Awaited FOMC Decision
2023-12-13 13:01:46
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700
2023-12-14 12:29:09
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-13 23:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
2023-12-14 10:14:03
US Dollar Sinks on Fed Dovish Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-13 23:35:00
More View More
AUD Propped Up by Australian Robust Jobs Report & FOMC

AUD Propped Up by Australian Robust Jobs Report & FOMC

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Aussie stays bid despite solid US retail sales.
  • Australian and US PMI’s in focus tomorrow.
  • AUD/USD breakout may be short-lived as bearish divergence comes into play.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar saw a massive uptick as the pro-growth currency capitalized on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision yesterday. The announcement to hold rates was not unexpected but the dovish tone by Fed Chair Jerome Powell came as a surprise. Perhaps the signs were there when the Fed’s Waller shifted his outlook recently but with the rate of disinflation slowing, I expected some pushback to the current dovish market pricing. This may be the Fed’s way of engineering a soft landing as opposed to being overly restrictive for too long. That being said, timing will be key moving forward in terms of rate cuts and scale as prices can easily blowout once again thus undoing much of the central bank’s efforts to bring down inflationary pressures in the US. The announcement subsequently rippled across financial markets and rate expectations including the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) where cumulative rate cuts in 2024 now stand around the 50bps mark.

Earlier this morning, Australian labor data showed some resilience which strengthened the Aussie dollar despite the uptick in the unemployment rate which reached yearly highs. US retail sales data then pushed back to the Fed’s dovish narrative by beating forecasts suggesting that consumers are still prepared to spend in the current tight monetary policy environment. Tomorrow’s Australian PMI, US PMI and US industrial production data will close out the trading week but is unlikely to move the needle too far as markets continue to digest the recent shift by the FOMC.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

AUD/USD daily price action above has broken above both the falling wedge pattern (dashed black lines) and the long-term trendline resistance (black) zone with the pair now peeking above the 0.6700 psychological handle for the first time since August. A confirmation close above this level could prompt a move higher towards the 0.6822 swing high. That being said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates bearish/negative divergence by the lower highs, and may lead to a weekly close back below trendline resistance.

  • 0.7000
  • 0.6822

Key support levels:

  • 0.6700
  • Trendline resistance
  • 0.6596
  • 200-day MA
  • 0.6500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH (AUD/USD)

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on AUD/USD, with 53% of traders currently holding SHORT positions.

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect AUD/USD sentiment and outlook.

AUD/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -26% 28% -6%
Weekly -25% 25% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises
ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises
2023-12-14 13:57:48
Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700
Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700
2023-12-14 12:29:09
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
2023-12-14 10:14:03
ZAR Price Update: Rand Rallies on Dovish Fed
ZAR Price Update: Rand Rallies on Dovish Fed
2023-12-14 07:29:46
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Dec 14, 2023