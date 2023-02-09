AUD Price Forecast: RBA Shielding Aussie Dollar Against Hawkish Fed

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
EURUSD Shifts from Reversal to Range, Market Interest Growing While SPX Ebbs
2023-02-08 21:00:35
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Tumbles with the Fed Fuelling the Rate Hike Heat. Will Wall Street Recover?
2023-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric
2023-02-08 12:00:29
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
2023-02-08 08:58:47
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Winds Up Without a Clear Catalyst, Dollar Needs a Stronger Shove
2023-02-09 01:00:21
More View More
AUD Price Forecast: RBA Shielding Aussie Dollar Against Hawkish Fed

AUD Price Forecast: RBA Shielding Aussie Dollar Against Hawkish Fed

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Two hawkish central banks (RBA and Fed) battle it out.
  • U.S. jobless claims in focus later today.
  • AUD/USD sandwiched between 0.69 and 0.70 respectively.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Australian dollar showed its resilience this Thursday morning after a hatful of Fed officials announced rather aggressive and consistent commentary around the Fed’s monetary policy going forward. All speakers cited the possibility of further rate hikes should inflation remain sticky with a tight labor market a key contributor. Some market participants went so far as to wager bets on a 6% terminal rate (currently 5.130% as shown below).

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Australian’s were rather unhappy after the RBA’s last meeting that could point to further rate hikes going forward due to inflationary pressures. The slightly weaker dollar this morning is giving support for Aussie bulls including the rise in some key Australian commodity exports.

That being said, the key data point for today will be back on the U.S. via jobless claims (see economic calendar below) where markets will be looking for some congruency with the prior Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report. In short, a miss on estimates could weigh on the AUD against the U.S. dollar. Tomorrow will provide further insights to the RBA rate decision through their policy minutes and I suspect they will be rather hawkish in nature.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

image2.png

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action has shown a stubbornness by bulls for pries to fall below trendline support (black). While much of the AUD/USD price moves are USD related, data dependency will prove crucial moving forward. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests hesitancy favoring neither bullish nor bearish momentum; however, a break and candle close either below the 0.6900 psychological support handle or above the 0.7000 level (likely as a result of a fundamental catalyst), would provide markets with some short-term directional bias. The 0.6900 break will coincide with trendline support and 50-day SMA (yellow) effecting a large downturn for the pro-growth currency.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.7000

Key support levels:

  • 0.6916
  • 0.6900

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term bearish disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD Shifts from Reversal to Range, Market Interest Growing While SPX Ebbs
EURUSD Shifts from Reversal to Range, Market Interest Growing While SPX Ebbs
2023-02-08 21:00:35
US Dollar (DXY) Rattled by a Slightly Less Hawkish Fed Chair Powell
US Dollar (DXY) Rattled by a Slightly Less Hawkish Fed Chair Powell
2023-02-08 13:30:34
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Japan’s PM Reveals Prerequisite for New BoJ Head
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Japan’s PM Reveals Prerequisite for New BoJ Head
2023-02-08 10:04:06
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
2023-02-08 08:58:47
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023