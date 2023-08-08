AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Hit by China Trade Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-08 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Enclosed by Key Tech Levels Before US CPI, Breakout Eyed
2023-08-07 17:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Crossroads Ahead as Markets Eye New Highs. Will WTI Overcome Resistance?
2023-08-08 00:30:00
WTI and Brent Eye a Retracement with Saudi Aramco Reporting Q2 Profits Drop
2023-08-07 09:59:27
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Subdued as the DXY Continues to Advance
2023-08-08 10:26:12
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Remain Pressured Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-07 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Update: GBP/USD Downtrend Still Remains in Play
2023-08-08 06:30:00
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
US Dollar Struggles to Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-07 04:00:00
More View More
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Hit by China Trade Data

AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Hit by China Trade Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Concerns around Chinese economy increase leaving AUD under pressure.
  • Fed speakers under the spotlight later today.
  • Bears eye 0.6500.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar has slid further this Tuesday morning as Chinese import and export numbers (refer to economic calendar below) fell sharply (missing estimates), underlying the gloomy economic conditions within the region. Australia’s close trade links with China via commodities have weighed on the Aussie dollar with broad-based commodity prices turning red. Being a ‘pro-growth’ currency, the AUD is currently weakening more so than any other G10 currency against the US dollar.

Augmenting the AUD selloff was the Westpac consumer confidence index print for August that moderated somewhat reflecting a deteriorating outlook from a consumer perspective. Later today, the focus will shift towards US data in the form of balance of trade alongside Fed speakers Harker and Barkin. While this may not move the pair significantly, the focal point for the weak will be squarely on the US CPI release this Thursday which may leave little room for large moves leading up to the print.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily AUD/USD price action above looks towards the 0.6500 psychological support zone for the first time since early June. Considering there is still room before reaching oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the pair may well hit this key level.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6700/50-day moving average
  • 0.6596
  • 0.6565

Key support levels:

  • 0.6500
  • 0.6459

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: CAUTIOUS (AUD/USD)

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 80% of traders currently holding long positions. Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect AUD/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Ahead of US CPI; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD Price Action
New Zealand Dollar Ahead of US CPI; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/NZD Price Action
2023-08-08 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Enclosed by Key Tech Levels Before US CPI, Breakout Eyed
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Enclosed by Key Tech Levels Before US CPI, Breakout Eyed
2023-08-07 17:20:00
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Suffers as Risk Sentiment Sours
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Suffers as Risk Sentiment Sours
2023-08-07 14:50:26
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 8, 2023