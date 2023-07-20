AUD/NZD Preps for Golden Cross

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
More View More
AUD/NZD Preps for Golden Cross

AUD/NZD Preps for Golden Cross

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/NZD OUTLOOK

  • RBA priced in for additional rate hikes while RBNZ could be at its peak.
  • Golden cross could lead to more AUD support.
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN/NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar gained ascendency against its island counterpart the New Zealand dollar after Australian jobs data reflected a robust labor market. In addition, Chinese optimism due to proposed support structures for the economy could bolster the AUD further due to its close ties with China in the form of commodity exports.

From a central bank perspective, both the RBNZ and RBA are adopting a wait and see approach to their monetary policies` but the RBA did state in their recent RBA Minutes release that further tightening may be required if inflation proves more persistent than initially forecasted. Looking at interest rate probabilities between the two central banks, the RBA has roughly 45bps of additional hikes priced in while the RBNZ looks to be at its peak. Based purely on interest rate differentials, the current backdrop favors the Aussie dollar.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/NZD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/NZD DAILY CHART

image1.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily AUD/NZD chart above shows a golden cross formation (green) developing and has already produced some uptick from AUD bulls - which I expect to rally further. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently edged above the 50 mark which suggests short-term upside momentum.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Moving Averages

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.1000
  • 1.0923

Key support levels:

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP to Remain Under Pressure as Yields, Terminal Rates Favour Sterling
EUR/GBP to Remain Under Pressure as Yields, Terminal Rates Favour Sterling
2023-07-18 15:50:53
Markets Might be Pricing in Policy Uncertainty That May Present Opportunities
Markets Might be Pricing in Policy Uncertainty That May Present Opportunities
2023-07-13 05:00:00
USD/JPY Setup: Awaiting Pullback to Fibonacci Support Before Eyeing Rebound
USD/JPY Setup: Awaiting Pullback to Fibonacci Support Before Eyeing Rebound
2023-07-07 17:45:00
Descending Triangle Unfolding on EUR/USD
Descending Triangle Unfolding on EUR/USD
2023-07-05 08:08:14
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023