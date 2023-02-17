 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest: Trendline Break and Rate Expectations Climb to 3.75%
2023-02-17 12:19:37
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent Finding its Footing on Revised Demand Outlook & Weaker USD
2023-02-16 08:54:58
WTI Oil Price Forecast: Eyeing Potential Bounce Off 50-Day MA
2023-02-15 08:56:32
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
What Has the Dow Done After Past CPI Releases?
2023-02-14 21:30:27
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable Amid Hawkish Fedspeak and Further Hike Odds
2023-02-17 06:00:00
Gold Prices Charge Toward Fibonacci Support as Markets Bet on Higher Fed Peak Rates
2023-02-16 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Setup: How Much More Upside in USD/JPY?
2023-02-16 07:30:00
More View More
EUR/USD Latest: Trendline Break and Rate Expectations Climb to 3.75%

EUR/USD Latest: Trendline Break and Rate Expectations Climb to 3.75%

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

EUR/USD News and Analysis

  • EUR/USD decline gathers pace on stickier PPI print and hawkish Fed comments
  • Technical update: EURUSD bearish break gains traction
  • Euro sentiment data, FOMC minutes and US consumer sentiment next week
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Decline Gathers Pace on Stickier PPI Print and Hawkish Fed Comments

In yesterday’s update, I highlighted the potential for a bearish breakdown of trendline support amid dovish comments by ECB governing Council member Fabio Panetta. Panetta walked back the incredibly unified message portrayed at the January ECB meeting, stating that the risk of over tightening remains and alluded to better-than-expected financial conditions to those that were witnessed months ago. Yet, despite the rather dovish comments, money markets priced in a terminal ECB rate of 3.75% for the first time - implying that the ECB still has another 125 bps worth of hikes to come.

source: refinitiv

Panetta’s comments are in stark contrast to what we heard from Fed officials yesterday. Lorretta Mester left the door open for a 50 bps hike in March while ultra-hawk James Bullard admitted he voted for a 50 bps hike in January and sees a case for more hikes to come.

On the back of the diverging ECB and Fed messaging, the PPI print echoed the sentiment of the recent CPI print – revealing a slowing rate of disinflation but disinflation nonetheless. PPI printed at 0.7%, beating forecasts of 0.4%.

EUR/USD Technical Update: Bearish Break Gains Traction

Yesterday’s price action closed right on trendline support which has now turned back into resistance. There was always going to be a question of whether the bearish move would attract the necessary momentum for a follow through and, admittedly, it is still too early to gauge but early indications appear to support that assumption.

In breakout situations it is often prudent to watch for a move back to resistance before assessing a bearish continuation thereafter. Support lies at 1.0615 heading into the weekend, followed by the 1.0450 zone of support. Resistance becomes the diagonal trendline followed by 1.0805. The MACD indicator suggest that momentum favors bears and the RSI reveals that the market is still some way from being considered oversold, allowing further room to the downside.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Major Risk Events Ahead

Today there is little scheduled event risk with the main attraction being comments from the Fed’s Barkin, who has typically leaned slightly towards the more hawkish side but less so than Mester and Bullard.

The data hots up next week with final EU and German inflation data for January, updated GDP prints for the US and Germany for Q4, US PCE inflation data along with the FOMC minutes and EU sentiment figures. Judging by recent Fed comments, the minutes may confirm a more hawkish stance of prominent members of the rate setting committee – supporting the dollar rise.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Hawkish RBA Unable to Arrest Slide, 200-Day MA in Focus
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Hawkish RBA Unable to Arrest Slide, 200-Day MA in Focus
2023-02-17 08:56:20
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
US Dollar Bumped Higher by Hawkish Fed and Blistering PPI. Higher USD?
2023-02-17 02:00:00
USDCAD Outlook Has Distinct Technical Levels to Work With
USDCAD Outlook Has Distinct Technical Levels to Work With
2023-02-16 18:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 17, 2023