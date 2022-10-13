 Skip to content
EUR/USD Outlook: EURUSD Consolidates Ahead of US CPI, German Inflation
2022-10-13 10:20:00
EUR/USD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Snap Monthly Opening Range
2022-10-13 01:00:05
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Russia-Ukraine Tensions as WTI Awaits US Inflation Report
2022-10-11 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones After the CPI Print
2022-10-13 15:03:53
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Waver but End Lower
2022-10-12 20:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Multi-Month Downtrend Continues - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-13 17:30:00
Gold Price Struggles to Hold Support as US Inflations Data Looms
2022-10-13 08:00:00
GBP/USD Outlook: GBP Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak Against the Greenback, UK Policy Uncertainty Remains
2022-10-13 09:04:55
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Wilts as Inflation Woes Grip Markets Ahead of US CPI Today
2022-10-13 05:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Wind Up Despite Financial Warnings but CPI Ahead
2022-10-13 02:00:00
Fedspeak This Week: Hawkish Intent Remains Intact

Fedspeak This Week: Hawkish Intent Remains Intact

Brendan Fagan, Abdullah Alamoudi,

Fedspeak, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • FOMC effectively fully priced for 75 basis point hike in November
  • Neel Kashkari calls for 4.5% on fed funds rate in 2023
  • Michelle Bowman voices support for continued large rate hikes
Federal Reserve officials have been out “en masse” lately, as the Federal Reserve looks to continue its plan of effectively communicating policy views to the market in a transparent manner. Recent Fedspeak has reiterated the stance that the Fed is nowhere near a “pivot,” given the state of inflation. This morning’s CPI print only reinforces the notion that the Fed has plenty of work to do in the months ahead.

In comments given on Wednesday, FOMC Governor Michelle Bowman said that she will continue to support larger rate hikes as long as inflation shows no sign(s) of decreasing. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also revealed that he would like to see the fed funds rate reach 4.5% in 2023, with the Fed then leaving rates elevated for some time.

Fed officials all appear to be on the same page following Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, which hinted that the Fed would be tolerant of some pain in the battle against inflation. It would appear that recent Fedspeak is looking to ease the market off of the “soft landing” narrative, as the Fed looks for material slowdowns in both housing and labor markets.

FOMC Rate Hike Probabilities, November Meeting

image1.png

Courtesy of CME Group

Following this morning’s hot September CPI print, futures markets moved to effectively “fully” price-in a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike from the Fed in November. Current pricing suggests a 97% probability of 75 bps, with just a 3% chance of a full 100 bps rate hike.

While today’s print may not have moved the needle for the November meeting, it certainly opens the door for more rate hikes into 2023. The 2-year US Treasury yield continues to climb as the market works to price in an even higher terminal rate, with the 2-year trading up through 4.53% before easing. As inflation is showing more signs of being stickier than Fed officials had forecasted, Fedspeak may ramp up the hawkish nature in the coming sessions in order for markets to come to terms with reality.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

