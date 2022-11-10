Fedspeak This Week

Federal Reserve, Fedspeak – Talking Points

Fedspeak back out in force amid strong market rally

US CPI comes in soft, ushering swift rates repricing

US Dollar continues to decline as rates sink

This week’s slate of Fedspeak takes on a new level of importance following this morning’s CPI print. Core and headline both came in softer than what the market was expecting, which has fueled a massive rally across risk assets. The market appears to be running with the notion that the Fed is nailed on for a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike at the December meeting following this morning’s data. This sentiment was echoed by a tweet from the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos, who stated that the stage is set for a 50 bps rate hike in a few weeks’ time.

December Rate Hike Probabilities

Courtesy of CME Group

Such a sudden rally across markets comes at a unique time, as we are just days removed from a 75 bps rate hike from the Federal Reserve. While Federal Reserve officials may not be moved by a small rally in risk, a larger counter-trend rally may catch their attention. Rallies across stocks and other speculative assets ultimately loosens financial conditions, which goes against the current aims of the FOMC. In the midst of today’s stunning rally across risk assets, the US Dollar has plunged along with Treasury yields. Taking this into account, the tone of Fedspeak may shift should Fed officials feel that conditions have loosened too much.

At the beginning of each trading week, I assemble the schedule of Federal Reserve officials that are slated to speak. This unique publication, which can be found here, allows traders to learn about and analyze market moving events that may not necessarily be on their calendar. As we live in a world dominated by the moves in US rates markets, being able to see the Fed’s next move may help traders in their journey through markets.

Today’s Notable Fedspeak:

Patrick Harker, Philadelphia Federal Reserve

Sees signs that the pace of the economy is moderating

Expects unemployment to rise to 4.5% in 2023

Favors possible pause when Fed Funds Rate reaches 4.5%

Loretta Mester, Cleveland Federal Reserve

The labor market remains too tight

Fed will consider lags, cumulative policy tightening

The focus can now shift to how restrictive we need to be

Inflation will moderate and reach Fed’s target by 2025

Inflation remains widespread and prices of services are not slowing

Mary Daly, San Francisco Federal Reserve

CPI data was good news, but one month is not a victory

Inflation expectations remain remarkably well anchored

Fed must remain steadfast to reduce inflation

Existing rate range of 3.75%-4.00% is moderately restrictive

It is appropriate to consider slowing the pace of rate hikes

Ambiguity surrounding what peak fed funds rate may be

