EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-14 18:00:47
EUR/USD Tests Key Resistance at 1.0350, Can Bulls Further the Move?
2022-11-14 15:00:21
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Nearing ‘Oversold’ Territory as Yields Gap Up
2022-11-14 12:30:25
Gold Looks Like Neither Inflation Hedge Nor Safe Haven
2022-11-14 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-14 18:00:47
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Under a Range of Influences This Week
2022-11-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises
2022-11-14 11:30:46
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Jan 25 when USD/JPY traded near 113.89.
2022-11-14 10:23:00
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead

Fedspeak for the Week Ahead

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

Federal Reserve, Fedspeak – Talking Points

  • Fed Gov. Christopher Waller pushes back on market euphoria in Sunday comments
  • Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard calls for regulation following FTX crisis
  • Light week for economic data sees Fedspeak come into focus
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Following a wild ride in the markets last week, Federal Reserve speakers are back out in force. After a weaker-than-expected October CPI print, markets rushed to price in a lower Fed terminal rate. The significant loosening of financial conditions may be unwelcomed by Federal Reserve officials, who have already come out and stated that it is “premature” to claim victory over inflation.

In comments made on Sunday, Fed Gov. Christopher Waller indicated that the market should begin to focus on the endpoint of the Fed’s rate hiking cycle, rather than the pace of rate hikes. Following last week’s soft CPI print, risk assets surged as markets rushed to price in a 50 bps rate hike at the December meeting. Waller also stated that the October CPI print was “just one data point” and that more data is needed to indicate a material slowdown in inflation. Waller also described the 7.7% annual rate as “enormous,” before continuing on to say that a 50 basis point rate hike is still a significant hike.

Fedspeak Calendar for the Week Ahead

image1.png

Fedspeak this week will be interesting to watch, as market participants will likely be looking for any potential pushback on recent market moves. As mentioned, Christopher Waller already cautioned market participants in his Sunday remarks, and this theme could build as the week goes on. While Chair Powell opened the door to optionality at the November FOMC meeting, he also reiterated that a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes does not equate to a lower terminal rate. The message from Powell just two weeks ago was that “higher for longer” could be the new regime for the Federal Reserve.

Should this be echoed in comments throughout the week by other central bankers, markets may experience yet another repricing of interest rates. The 2-year Treasury yield has moved higher off of the post-CPI lows, currently trading around 4.40%. In the days following last week’s CPI print, market pricing for 50 basis points at the December policy meeting has shifted from 50/50 to 80/20.

December FOMC Rate Hike Probabilities

image2.png

Courtesy of CME Group

This is a light week in terms of major economic data in the US, meaning catalysts for major moves across markets will likely come from elsewhere. Traders will receive producer price data (PPI) and retail sales data on top of the numerous speeches from Federal Reserve officials.

Upcoming US Economic Calendar

image3.png

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Fedspeak Recap for Monday's Session:

Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Vice Chair

  • Actions by the Fed can be seen in financial conditions and inflation expectations
  • Because monetary policy has lags, it is logical to remain cautious
  • For the December meeting, we need more information
  • It is probably appropriate to soon move to a slower pace of rate hikes
  • It appears cryptocurrencies are not decentralized but rather interconnected and concentrated
  • FTX failure reinforces the need for regulation in crypto
  • The Fed is committed, the goal remains to contain inflation expectations

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises
USD/JPY Eyeing Deeper Retracement as Dollar Index Rises
2022-11-14 11:30:46
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Under a Range of Influences This Week
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Under a Range of Influences This Week
2022-11-14 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?
Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?
2022-11-14 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:30:30
