Fed Raises Rates by Quarter Point, Signals Pause in Hiking Cycle

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Prices and Outlooks
2023-05-03 11:00:04
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices in Tailspin as Economic Risks Darken Demand Outlook, Bears in Control
2023-05-03 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Punished Ahead of Fed on Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-05-03 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Eyes YTD High Following Triangle Breakout, FOMC and Overall Sentiment Remain Key
2023-05-03 09:30:36
Gold Price Holds the High Ground as Treasury Yields Retreat. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-05-03 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: May 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Set for Safe Haven vs FOMC Battle
2023-05-03 07:55:46
USD/JPY Hammered by Disappointing Job Openings Data as Fed Decision Looms
2023-05-02 16:30:00
More View More
Fed Raises Rates by Quarter Point, Signals Pause in Hiking Cycle

Fed Raises Rates by Quarter Point, Signals Pause in Hiking Cycle

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

FED DECISION KEY POINTS:

  • The Fed votes to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5.00% to 5.25%, a move broadly consistent with market expectations
  • The decision to push ahead with another hike is part of the efforts to restore price stability, with inflation well above the central bank’s 2.0% target
  • The FOMC guidance signals a pause in the tightening cycle
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Oil Prices in Tailspin as Economic Risks Darken Demand Outlook, Bears in Control

MARKET REACTION

Updated at 2:30 pm ET

Immediately after the FOMC announcement crossed the wires, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, deepened session losses, while S&P 500 futures extended gains, with traders welcoming the Fed’s move to flag a potential pause in the tightening campaign.

US DOLLAR INDEX & S&P 500 5-MINUTES CHART

Source: TradingView

Original article published at 2:10 pm ET

The Federal Reserve today concluded one of its most anticipated meetings in recent times and voted unanimously to increase its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 5.00% to 5.25%, the highest band and thus the most restrictive policy stance since 2007.

The Fed’s decision to press ahead with another hike was broadly expected leading up to Wednesday’s announcement and is part of the central bank’s aggressive efforts to restore price stability in the economy, with headline inflation sitting at 5.0% in March, well above the long-term 2.0% target.

FED DECISION AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Top Trading Opportunities in Q2
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

In the policy statement, the bank took a downbeat tone on growth, noting economic activity expanded at a modest pace in the first quarter, but countered those pessimistic comments with more positive ones about the labor market, emphasizing that job gains have been robust.

In terms of the consumer price outlook, policymakers indicated that inflation continues to be elevated and that the committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks. It was also underscored that recent developments tied to the banking sector crisis could weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.

On monetary policy, the FOMC adjusted its guidance to signal a pause in the hiking campaign, substituting language that “some additional policy firming may be appropriate” for “in determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate” the bank will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy.

The revised guidance suggests the Fed will stay on hold at upcoming meetings, but will retain a data-dependency approach, keeping its options open should further tightening be warranted in the future due to unforeseen circumstances. In any case, the May message is clearly more dovish than the one conveyed in March. This should be bearish for the U.S. dollar in the near term.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Breaking News: Uneventful ISM Services Beat Heightens FOMC Expectancy
USD Breaking News: Uneventful ISM Services Beat Heightens FOMC Expectancy
2023-05-03 14:31:05
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
Euro Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Prices and Outlooks
Euro Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Prices and Outlooks
2023-05-03 11:00:04
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Set for Safe Haven vs FOMC Battle
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Set for Safe Haven vs FOMC Battle
2023-05-03 07:55:46
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 3, 2023