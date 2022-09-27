 Skip to content
News
EURUSD Lacks Direction as Major Support Continues to Hold
2022-09-27 16:00:40
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Looks to Test 20-Year Lows, Central Bank Speakers in Focus
2022-09-27 08:00:46
News
Crude Oil Gains Reprieve on US Dollar Pause as Yields Soar. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Central Bank Hikes Weigh on Brent Ahead of Baker Hughes
2022-09-23 09:30:30
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bounce May Unfold, but Be Short-lived
2022-09-27 12:30:00
Dow Jones Sinks after Sterling Hit Record Low, KOSPI and Hang Seng Index at Risk Ahead
2022-09-27 00:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gives Up Major Level- What's Next?
2022-09-27 17:27:03
Gold Eyes PCE, Economic Data After Yields Surge on Hawkish FOMC Speak
2022-09-27 03:00:00
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound is Not a Sign of Sterling Strength
2022-09-27 09:16:18
Crude Oil Gains Reprieve on US Dollar Pause as Yields Soar. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-27 05:00:00
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Weakness Likely as Fed Plays Tough on Inflation
2022-09-27 10:30:33
Crude Oil Gains Reprieve on US Dollar Pause as Yields Soar. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-27 05:00:00
EURUSD Lacks Direction as Major Support Continues to Hold

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

EURUSD - Talking Points

  • EURUSD continues to chop, lacks direction above 0.9600
  • Rumors continue to swirl over Nordstream sabotage
  • The analysis contained in article relies onprice actionandchart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out ourDailyFX Educationsection.

EURUSD remains in a holding pattern above 0.9600 following stronger-than-expected data out of the US this morning. Strong consumer confidence data bolstered a Greenback that had seen some weakness during the overnight session, as the US Dollar Index traded as low as 113.33.The Dollar appears at the moment to be the only game in town, with G10 peers seeing their currencies melt in recent weeks. Yesterday saw the Bank of England release a statement as a result of historic market fluctuations, as Sterling plummeted below 1.04 in a mini “flash crash.” While the ECB has yet to signal that it will undertake such measures, further depreciation toward the 0.9000 area could spark the debate.

As Europe continues to scramble to secure energy supplies for the upcoming winter, a recent disruption to the Nord Stream pipeline has caught the attention of many. What originally appeared at the surface as gas leaks could potentially be something much more serious. The Swedish National Seismic Network revealed that two major explosions were detected Monday in the same area as the leaks, leading some to speculate that the disruption may in fact be sabotage. Should this be the case, it may take continental geopolitics to a new level.

EURUSD 1 Hour Chart

image1.png

Chart created with TradingView

With such a challenging fundamental backdrop, it remains extremely difficult to see any sustained upside for the Euro. War and slowing growth continue to weigh heavily on the EU’s near-term prospects, while financial markets also remain at the mercy of an aggressive Federal Reserve. After last week’s stunning decline, EURUSD has managed to tread water above the key 0.9600 psychological level. This support level coupled with trendline resistance has created a descending triangle formation, which could see further continuance of the bearish trend. If this support breaks, price may gravitate toward longer run trendline support below 0.9500.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for trackingtrader sentiment, quarterlytrading forecasts, analytical and educationalwebinarsheld daily,trading guidesto help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who arenew to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or@BrendanFaganFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

