European Indices Slide on Weak Eurozone PMIs: FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Drop to Key Support Levels
2023-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
2023-09-06 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2023-09-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
US Dollar Soars as Yen Sinks on Burgeoning Yield Differential. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-09-06 00:30:00
More View More
European Indices Slide on Weak Eurozone PMIs: FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500

European Indices Slide on Weak Eurozone PMIs: FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 slips on risk-off sentiment

​The FTSE 100 looks to be on track for a third consecutive day of losses as a rising oil price due to extended voluntary supply cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia and rising yields put pressure on sentiment and stock markets. The breached July-to-September downtrend line, now because of inverse polarity a support line, at 7,390 is about to be tested, together with Tuesday’s low at 7,388. If it falls through, the 7,300 region could soon be back in play.

​Resistance remains to be seen along the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,475 and also at Monday’s 7,524 high.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Download the Free FTSE 100 Sentiment Report

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -5% 4%
Weekly 12% -18% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 continues to slide

​The DAX 40 continues to slide, this time due to weak Eurozone PMI data and as German factory orders tumble. They dropped by 11.7% month-on-month (MoM) in July, worse than an expected plunge of 4.0% and the first drop in industrial orders since March and the steepest pace since April 2020. ​Were Tuesday’s low at 15,690 to be slipped through on a daily chart closing basis, the August lows at 15,545 to 15,469 may be revisited in September.

​A potential bounce may encounter minor resistance around Monday’s low at 15,796 ahead of the 24 August high at 15,895. While the next higher 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 15,934and the July-to-September downtrend line at 15,958 cap, overall downside pressure should retain the upper hand.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 is keeling over

​The S&P 500 is beginning to lose upside momentum and is gradually sliding from last week’s 4,540 high to its 4,474 24 August high and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 4,470 as the oil price and yields are rising. Traders are looking forward to today’s US ISM services PMI data to gauge the state of the US economy.

​Minor resistance is seen around the 4,500 mark ahead of the current September peak at 4,540.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by IG
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40 Track Asia Higher
FTSE 100, DAX 40, CAC 40 Track Asia Higher
2023-09-04 09:30:00
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Can NFP Propel US Stocks Back to Yearly Highs?
S&P 500 Outlook: Can NFP Propel US Stocks Back to Yearly Highs?
2023-09-01 11:33:33
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023