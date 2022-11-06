 Skip to Content
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Faces Inflation Packed Week
2022-11-06
USD Snaps Back on NFP After Fed-Fueled Rally: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2022-11-04 15:00:54
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-05 09:00:48
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-04 15:00:00
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low with US CPI on Tap
2022-11-05 18:00:01
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Modest Gains in the Cards?
2022-11-04 20:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-11-05 21:00:00
British Pound Forecast – GBP/USD Battling Back After a Week of Heavy Losses
2022-11-04 16:00:30
USD/JPY Technical Outlook in Limbo, but Leans Bearish
2022-11-04 14:00:49
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-04 13:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Faces Inflation Packed Week

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS TALKING POINTS

  • Eurozone fundamentals paint a mixed picture but not enough to deter a rampant USD just yet.
  • Inflation in focus next week.
  • Technical analysis echoes fundamental uncertainty.

EURO FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: WATCHFUL

EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

Last week’s fundamental catalysts gave the euro a boost towards the end of the week beginning with a better than expected services PMI figure for October as well as relatively hawkish commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde. In her speech on Friday, Christine Lagarde eluded to past trends showing slowing growth has minimal impact on inflationary pressures. The message of utilizing all tools at their disposal was reiterated once more to bring down inflation to the 2% target level. Towards the end of the European session, U.S. Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) results were released and despite the fact that employment beat estimates, unemployment missed expectations coming in higher which is what markets ultimately reacted to, pushing the euro higher.

From an energy standpoint, the warmer int eh eurozone has helped lower energy prices and is expected to extend further into November and possibly December. The decline in prices should provide additional backing for the EUR against the USD but does not take away from other economic woes facing the region. Germany’s factory orders plummeted -4% MoM heightening recessionary fears and limiting the upside outlook for the euro.

Looking ahead, EZ retail sales and CPI out of Germany dominate the economic calendar (see below) for the euro while inflation and consumer sentiment is the focus for the U.S.. While the line up in the upcoming week is comparatively mild, these inflation figures are almost as important as interest rate decisions under the current global backdrop. Central banks including the Fed and ECB are continually reminding us how data dependent they are and these releases can give a good gauge in terms of forward guidance.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action has bulls testing the key area of confluence around the 0.9864 handle, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows market hesitancy going into next week. The mixture of push and pull factors clearly is being reflected in the lack of directional bias at this point which opens up room for increased volatility around next week’s economic events.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0000
  • 50-day EMA (blue)

Support levels:

  • 0.9864/20-day EMA (purple)
  • 0.9705

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 58% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

