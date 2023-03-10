Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Will ECB Hawks Gain the Upper Hand on Rate Hikes?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Eye Fourth Consecutive Day of Losses
2023-03-10 12:30:31
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT
2023-03-10 10:22:06
Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields, Eyes on NFPs Next
2023-03-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2023 18:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.20.
2023-03-10 16:23:00
British Pound Latest: UK Economy Expands in January, US Jobs Data Key for GBP/USD
2023-03-10 11:15:22
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
More View More
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Will ECB Hawks Gain the Upper Hand on Rate Hikes?

Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Will ECB Hawks Gain the Upper Hand on Rate Hikes?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • ECB are expected to commit to a series of interest rate hikes.
  • The Euro may appreciate further, backed by higher rate expectations.
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Most Read: EUR/GBP Latest – Is a Fresh Multi-Month High Brewing?

The European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates by half a percent next week as part of its ongoing effort to stamp down on inflation in the single block. This hike has already been given the green light by President Lagarde at the last meeting, despite the central bank saying that they are not going to pre-commit and that they are data dependent. Next week’s hike will not be the last and it is the battle between various members of the ECB board that will be worth noting. One ECB board member has suggested a hawkish policy of four consecutive 50bp rate hikes, while other slightly dovish board members are revoicing calls for data-dependent moves. The ECB press conference, post-decision, will be the main event for the Euro next week.

image1.png

For all market-moving events and economic data releases, see the real-time DailyFX Calendar

While the ECB meeting next Thursday is key for the Euro, the US inflation release on Tuesday will be another driver for EUR/USD. The latest US NFP release showed nonfarm hiring increasing by more than expected but also showed monthly wages dipping and the unemployment rate to 3.6% from the prior 3.4%. Fed chair Powell will have noted these moves, especially wages, and the unemployment rate, and if inflation continues to fall, then he may well go for a 25bp rate hike on March 22nd instead of the current thinking of 50bps.

US Economy Adds Strong 311k New Jobs, Wages Grow Less Than Expected

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD is pushing higher going into the weekend, buoying a weaker US dollar. US Treasury yields have fallen sharply over the last 24 hours, taking away one of the greenback’s props, as investors move into safe haven products after the Silicon Valley Bank sell-off on Thursday.

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes

EUR/USD has recovered all of Tuesday’s losses after chair Powell’s hawkish testimony to US lawmakers and is back in a short-term bearish flag formation that started in late February. The next level of resistance is on either side of 1.0700 before 1.0790/1.0800 come into play.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – March 10, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail Traders Pare Back Long Positions

Retail trader data show 53.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.17 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 19.20% lower than yesterday and 10.04% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.44% higher than yesterday and 2.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Run Extends
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Run Extends
2023-03-05 12:00:19
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Halted by Event Risk. Fed, BoC on Deck
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Halted by Event Risk. Fed, BoC on Deck
2023-03-05 03:00:41
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Will Another Solid Jobs Report Boost the Greenback?
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: Will Another Solid Jobs Report Boost the Greenback?
2023-03-04 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision
Australian Dollar Outlook: Steady Ahead of RBA Decision
2023-03-04 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
EUR/CAD
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
EUR/CHF
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023