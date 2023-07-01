Euro Technical Forecast: Bullish Drivers Diminish

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
2023-06-30 09:38:06
Euro Breaking News: German CPI Breaks Disinflationary Trend, Euro Dips
2023-06-29 12:32:08
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Conflicted by Tightening Rates and Dwindling Inventory. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-29 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: Testing Support as US Inflation Data Nears
2023-06-30 11:00:15
Gold Prices Teeter on Brink of Breakdown as US Yields Fly High Following US Data
2023-06-29 15:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Buoyed by US Data, GBP/JPY Wavers at Resistance
2023-06-29 18:30:00
More View More
Euro Technical Forecast: Bullish Drivers Diminish

Euro Technical Forecast: Bullish Drivers Diminish

Richard Snow, Analyst

Who will be the First to Blink Between the Fed and ECB?

Both central banks are nearing the end of the hiking cycle, responding meeting by meeting to incoming data. While the US appears to have made more progress on core inflation, its overall state of the economy is grinding along rather well relatively speaking, as the services sector continues to advance and the labour market remains near historical lows.In addition, markets have been at odds with the Fed this year, underappreciating how hawkish the rate setting committee has been. Given this trend, there could be marginally more dollar upside in Q3.

EUR/USD Resistance Zone to Provide Pivot Point After Retest

EUR/USD price action has revealed a reluctance to trade above the zone between 1.1040 and 1.1100, unsuccessfully attempting to move higher and at each attempt. Price action is a fair distance away from those levels but given the long-term horizon associated with a quarterly forecast, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see another test of resistance before turning lower, towards 1.0640.

1.0640 is the June low and within the 3-monthly average true range for this pair which stands at around 400 pips. The bearish setup remains constructive below 1.1200, using a positive reward-risk ratio portrayed via the blue and red boxes.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Interested in the fundamental perspective on the euro for Q3? See out fundamental perspective via the banner below.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Looking for a fundamental perspective on the Euro for Q3?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Downside in Sight as Markets Raise BoE Terminal Rate Above 6%

The June Bank of England (BoE) rate setting meeting ended in a hawkish surprise of 50-basis point hike. The likelihood of the hike had gained momentum the day before when core CPI rose for a second month in a row and headline inflation came in flat – exactly the opposite of what the Bank was looking for. Rates markets now price in a terminal rate for the Bank at over 6% which would place it well above other central bank projections for their own interest rates.

Taking a look at the monthly EUR/GBP chart, the downtrend is very much in play after a series of extended upper wicks around 0.8870 signalled the reluctance to trade higher from there. A bearish continuation from here could see the pair head towards 0.8305 – a level of support that has contained prices in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and more recently in 2022 (on a monthly basis). The quarterly bearish setup is invalidated above 0.8835.

EUR/GBP Monthly Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Still Standing After Regulatory Woes and Higher Rates
Bitcoin Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Still Standing After Regulatory Woes and Higher Rates
2023-07-01 02:00:37
Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast: Ranges Holding for Now
Australian Dollar Q3 Technical Forecast: Ranges Holding for Now
2023-06-30 20:00:00
The British Pound Q3 Fundamental Outlook - Rates and Recession
The British Pound Q3 Fundamental Outlook - Rates and Recession
2023-06-30 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar in Play as Local Bond Yields Invert
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar in Play as Local Bond Yields Invert
2023-06-25 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed