 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro’s Downside Cushioned Ahead of Euro Area CPI, US PCE: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Action
2023-08-30 06:29:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
2023-08-29 12:30:21
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
De-risking ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, EUR/USD
2023-08-25 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure
2023-08-29 23:00:00
Gold, Silver Face Defining Test at Key Resistance Levels, US Data Ahead
2023-08-29 10:59:38
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Nearing Key Pivot Points?
2023-08-30 05:00:00
Pound Bulls Wary Ahead of Key US & EZ Data: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2023-08-29 07:55:50
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
More View More
Euro’s Downside Cushioned Ahead of Euro Area CPI, US PCE: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Action

Euro’s Downside Cushioned Ahead of Euro Area CPI, US PCE: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

Euro Vs US Dollar, British Pound – Outlook:

  • EUR/USD is holding above vital support ahead of Euro area inflation and US PCE price index data.
  • Expectations for the Euro area economy are running low, while that of US economy appear optimistic.
  • What is the outlook and the key levels to watch in key Euro crosses?
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The euro is attempting to recover some lost ground against its peers ahead of Euro area inflation data and US core PCE price index data due Thursday.

The price data comes in at a time when downside surprises in Euro area macro data have narrowed recently, with the Economic Surprise Index turning up meaningfully this month. In contrast, US economic data have been less overwhelming than in the recent past, supporting EUR/USD to some extent for now.

Economic Surprise Index – Euro Area and US

A graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of Description automatically generated

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

However, last week’s PMI data, especially the sharp drop in services PMI, raises the risk that activity in the Euro area could contract again in the current quarter after expanding in Q2. The deterioration in outlook is a sign that the tightening in financial conditions is spilling over fast across the economy, providing room for the ECB to leave interest rates unchanged at its September meeting. The key question remains to what extent the negatives are already in EUR’s price. Moreover, consensus US economic growth expectations appear to be optimistic, leaving scope for disappointment.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

In this regard, the key focus is on Euro area inflation data due Thursday: Core inflation likely eased to 5.3% on-year in August from 5.5% previously. Meanwhile, the US core PCE price index is expected to have rebounded slightly to 4.2% on-year in July from 4.1% in June. If the data meet expectations, EUR/USD’s rebound could struggle to gain traction. On the other hand, a lower-than-expected US core PCE figure coupled with a smaller-than-expected drop in Euro area inflation could be a bonus for EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/USD: Holding above key support

On technical charts, EUR/USD is holding above the 200-day moving average, coinciding with the lower edge of a slightly upward-sloping channel since early 2023. The 14-day Relative Strength Index has fallen to levels that were previously associated with a rebound in EUR/USD (see the daily chart).

EUR/USD 240-Minute Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Still, there is plenty of resistance for the pair to clear before the short-term outlook turns constructive again. The immediate hurdle is at last week's high of 1.0930, followed by a stronger barrier at the early-August high of 1.1065. Zooming out, the retreat since last month hasn’t yet reversed EUR/USD’s broader uptrend – a break below 1.0500-1.0600 area is needed to pose a threat to the multi-month uptrend.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image5.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/GBP: A test of patience for bears

EUR/GBP has once again rebounded from the major floor at 0.8550. Still, the rebound isn’t sufficient to suggest the broader bearish pressure is reversing. The cross would need to rise above a stiff converged hurdle, including the 200-day moving average, around the July high of 0.8700 for any rebound to be sustainable.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Falls After CPI Miss; Which Way for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY?
Australian Dollar Falls After CPI Miss; Which Way for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY?
2023-08-30 01:50:00
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Buoyed by Declining US Sentiment, Job Openings
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Buoyed by Declining US Sentiment, Job Openings
2023-08-29 15:13:11
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
2023-08-29 12:30:21
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023