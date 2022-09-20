 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Shocking German PPI Data Unable to Deter EUR Upside
2022-09-20 08:00:48
Euro Goes 1-on-1 with US Dollar as Markets Prep for Rate Hikes from Fed and Elsewhere
2022-09-20 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
2022-09-19 21:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, FOMC, BoJ, BoE, SNB
2022-09-18 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-09-19 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hinge on FOMC Decision as Speculators and ETF Traders Sour on XAU
2022-09-20 03:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-19 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Tepid Ahead of Fed and BoE Decisions
2022-09-20 09:27:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Trades at Support as APAC Markets Look Higher Ahead of Japanese Inflation
2022-09-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
More View more
Euro Price Forecast: Shocking German PPI Data Unable to Deter EUR Upside

Euro Price Forecast: Shocking German PPI Data Unable to Deter EUR Upside

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS TALKING POINTS

  • German PPI beat has little impact on EUR/USD but highlights current inflationary woes.
  • FOMC in focus tomorrow.
  • EUR/USD above parity for now.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro has managed to pull itself above parity once more against the greenback despite quite shocking German PPI data for August (see economic calendar below).

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Trade the News

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Looking at the PPI comparison with and excluding energy, we can see that most of the price appreciation on the headline figure can be attributed to higher energy costs and underlines the energy crisis withing the eurozone.

Chart Description automatically generated

Looking ahead, markets are anticipating the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision tomorrow which is currently expected at 75bps with 83% probability, according to money market pricing – see table below. The post-announcement address by Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be key as to what’s next considering many analysts expect inflation to have peaked. Forward guidance will dictate the short-term directional bias on EUR/USD but fundamental headwinds facing the eurozone are mounting and may be aggravated by the upcoming winter months. This leaves the euro exposed to the downside although the ECB’s hawkish narrative of recent has helped relieve some EUR weakness.

FED INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/USD price action of recent reflects the current fundamental backdrop with markets uncertain ahead of a key central bank week. Daily candles are riddled with doji formations without much directional bias leaving the pair vulnerable to whatever the Fed may throw at us. Yesterday’s close above the 20-day EMA (purple) has generated an immediate level of support as we await the details around tomorrow’s FOMC meet.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Resistance levels:

Support levels:

  • 1.0000
  • 0.9854

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 57% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we favor a short-term upside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Tepid Ahead of Fed and BoE Decisions
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Tepid Ahead of Fed and BoE Decisions
2022-09-20 09:27:00
Australian Dollar Steady After RBA Meeting Minutes Ahead of Fed and BoJ
Australian Dollar Steady After RBA Meeting Minutes Ahead of Fed and BoJ
2022-09-20 02:00:00
USD/CAD Struggles to Test November 2020 High Ahead of Canada CPI
USD/CAD Struggles to Test November 2020 High Ahead of Canada CPI
2022-09-20 01:00:18
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-19 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
Germany 40
Mixed
EU Stocks 50