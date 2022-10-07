Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP

EUR/USD ANALYSIS TALKING POINTS

U.S. labor data unlikely to deter Fed officials.

EUR/USD weekly long upper wick a concern for euro bulls.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team Subscribe to Newsletter

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro remains relatively cautious today ahead of the U.S. Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) print later this afternoon with estimates pointing to a slight decline from August. This being said, unemployment is set to stay constant which may keep the greenback supported should actual data fall in line with expectations.

Recommended by Warren Venketas Get Your Free EUR Forecast Get My Guide

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Yesterday’s ECB minutes did not reveal anything notable with money markets now reflecting a 85bps interest rate hike October 27th (see table below). Fears of a global slowdown and recession concerns in the eurozone are dominating factors that favor the U.S. dollar over the euro in 2022. With no signs of a ‘Fed pivot’ from Fed officials themselves, it is difficult to see a shift in narrative before year end.

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action this week showed yet another rejection by bears at the medium-term trendline (black) which coincides with the psychological parity level. Since then, the euro has slipped back below the 0.9854 December 2002 swing low while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) echoes short-term fundamental uncertainty (NFP) at this point.

Resistance levels:

1.0000

50-day EMA (blue)

0.9854/20-day EMA (purple)

Support levels:

0.9685

0.9601 (September 2002 swing low)

0.9500

EUR/USD WEEKLY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

For me the key lies in the weekly candle close which currently illustrates a long upper wick (white) candle. Should the candle close in this fashion, technical analysis suggests a continuation of the downtrend going forward.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 57% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we favor a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas