 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s
2022-10-03 09:28:04
Euro Breaking News: Inflation Hits Double Digits as ECB Run Out of Options
2022-09-30 09:39:09
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
Crude Oil Price Recovery Takes Shape amid Failure to Test January Low
2022-09-30 00:30:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There
2022-10-01 22:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-30 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Latest: Kwarteng Announces Tax Cut U-Turn, GBP Turns Higher
2022-10-03 08:12:05
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Forming an Interim Base?
2022-10-03 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
More View more
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS TALKING POINTS

  • Eurozone PMI data misses reflects declining outlook for the region.
  • U.S. PMI data in focus.
  • EUR/USD faces key levels.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro opened higher this morning, maintaining its late run last week but ran into some fundamental headwinds post-PMI (see economic calendar below). German PMI was the first blow missing estimates for September, paving the way for a eurozone miss as well. This places the region further into contractionary territory highlighting the economic woes plaguing the manufacturing sector. The fall in EZ PMI’s were seen in both output and new orders while manufactures lowered their orders for inputs to avoid overstocking – S&P Global.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Later today, U.S. ISM data is expected lower but within the expansionary zone showing the disparity between the two regions. This is one such example of fundamental divergence that has allowed the Fed’s to maintain its hawkish outlook relative to the ECB.

Limiting the USD this week could be attributed to the spillover effect of FX and bond intervention seen last week which looks likely to continue via the USD/JPY pair which is trading slightly above 145.00 at the time of writing,

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action is trading at a key area of confluence with the 20-day EMA (purple), short-term trendline resistance (blue) and December 2002 swing low at 0.9854 all converging as resistance. This makes a breakout above this zone significant in that it should open up subsequent upside. With that in mind, fundamentals remain skewed towards USD ascendency making the possibility of a return to 0.9685 more likely.

Resistance levels:

  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 0.9854/2-day EMA/Trendline resistance

Support levels:

  • 0.9685
  • 0.9601 (September 2002 swing low)
  • 0.9500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we favor a short-term upside bias.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 7% 5%
Weekly -20% 59% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Latest: Kwarteng Announces Tax Cut U-Turn, GBP Turns Higher
Sterling Latest: Kwarteng Announces Tax Cut U-Turn, GBP Turns Higher
2022-10-03 08:12:05
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Forming an Interim Base?
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Forming an Interim Base?
2022-10-03 03:30:00
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Rises to 4.9%, Reinforcing the US Dollar Advance
Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Rises to 4.9%, Reinforcing the US Dollar Advance
2022-09-30 13:20:10
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
Germany 40
Mixed
EU Stocks 50