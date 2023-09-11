 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates
2023-09-11 15:13:00
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies into Key Resistance, Will the 50-day MA Cap Further Upside?
2023-09-11 08:00:09
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
2023-09-10 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Ramps Up for Pound Traders
2023-09-11 10:58:07
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
More View More
Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates

Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro News and Analysis

  • Dollar dip sends EUR/USD higher at the start of a busy week
  • IG client sentiment favors a bearish continuation despite the recent reprieve
  • EUR/GBP frustratingly non-directional within broader sideways channel
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Dollar Dip Sends EUR/USD Higher at the start of a Busy Week

There is plenty of EU, UK and US data this week with the standouts being the ECB rate decision, US inflation and UK GDP, jobs data. Market expectations of a pause remain around 60% with the risk of a surprise hike not to be discounted. With progress on inflation slowing down and dark clouds forming over Europe as far as economic data is concerned, now could be the last opportunity the committee has to tighten the screws one more time.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The dollar came under pressure at the start of the week as the mature uptrend breached overbought territory and has subsequently turned sharply lower. In the early hours on Monday, the Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda suggested that by year end, the Bank should have enough data to determine whether it can end negative rates. Understandably, such an admission led to an appreciation of the downtrodden yen, helping send the US dollar basket lower. With more than 50% of the dollar basket comprising of EUR/USD, the uplift in the pair is clear.

The major risk to the recent move higher in EUR/USD is a sizeable inflation print. Consensus around US headline inflation sets a high bar for an upward surprise with analysts expecting inflation to rise 3.6%, up from 3.2% in the July print. However, the mere trend of rising inflation could be enough to add to worries that higher oil prices, combined with a hotter US economy, poses further upside potential for the US dollar – weaker EUR/USD.

The pair posed a strong start on Monday but the mature downtrend remains intact, especially below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). A retracement towards the major SMA/ 1.0831 could develop ahead of the US inflation print but ultimately, the downtrend remains constructive and could continue should inflation post concerning figures. Support lies at 1.0700.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Highlights Extended EUR/USD Selling

Despite a significantly long positioning in EUR/USD, the IG client sentiment indicator hints at a continuation of the current bearish trend.

IG Client Sentiment (EUR/USD)

image3.png

Source: IG, DailyFX - prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/USD:Retail trader data shows 66.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.95 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Read our dedicated guide below on how to utilise IG client sentiment when analysing potential trade setups :

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 20% 7%
Weekly -3% 10% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Stops Short of Resistance as the Pair Appears Aimless

EUR/GBP is a relevant pair this week with the UK GDP, jobs and unemployment data and the ECB rate decision all taking place. The massive uncertainty around the ECB rate decision can be observed in price action as directional moves have proven to be short-lived. Price action has tried to forge directional moves in recent trading sessions but to no avail. The presence of longer wicks signals immediate rejections of extended moves, resulting in a very narrow trading range for the pair around the 0.8565 level.

Resistance remains at 0.8635 as the first indication of bullish momentum before 0.8650 comes back into contention. Support is at 0.8565 followed by the more significant 0.8515 level.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Ramps Up for Pound Traders
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Ramps Up for Pound Traders
2023-09-11 10:58:07
Japanese Yen Rallies on Bank of Japan’s Ueda Comments. Will USD/JPY Reverse?
Japanese Yen Rallies on Bank of Japan’s Ueda Comments. Will USD/JPY Reverse?
2023-09-11 00:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Ready to Take on USD According to Japanese Officials
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Ready to Take on USD According to Japanese Officials
2023-09-09 06:00:24
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023