 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest – German GDP Seen at Just 0.1% in 2024, EUR/USD Under Pressure
2024-03-27 17:00:00
US Dollar in Holding Pattern; Key Tech Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-03-26 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Again As US Inventories Increase, OPEC Meet Eyed
2024-03-27 13:00:00
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Find Support While Nikkei 225 Tiptoes Lower​​​​​
2024-03-26 12:00:36
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit Fresh Records, with Nasdaq 100 Following Close Behind
2024-03-21 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in Holding Pattern; Key Tech Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-03-26 22:30:00
Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Attempts Come Back Post-FOMC Sell-off
2024-03-26 10:46:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
2024-03-27 09:14:02
US Dollar in Holding Pattern; Key Tech Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-03-26 22:30:00
More View More
Euro Latest – German GDP Seen at Just 0.1% in 2024, EUR/USD Under Pressure

Euro Latest – German GDP Seen at Just 0.1% in 2024, EUR/USD Under Pressure

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

EUR/USD Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • The German economy is struggling according to five leading economic institutes.
  • Two ECB rate cuts before the August holiday break?

Learn How to Trade EUR/USD with Our Complimentary Guide

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The German economy is in trouble and is expected to expand by the barest of margins in 2024, according to five leading economic research institutes. The institutes have revised their change in German GDP in the current year, ‘significantly downward by 1.2 percentage points to 0.1%, compared to their fall report.’ The German government recently cut their 2024 growth forecast to just 0.2%, with one official saying that the country’s economy is in ‘troubled waters’. The German economy contracted by 0.3% in Q3 2023 and by 0.2% in the fourth quarter.

Joint Economic Forecast Spring 2024

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to cut its borrowing rate by 25 basis points at the June 6th policy meeting, and according to current market pricing, they may cut again in July, ahead of the August holiday season. The German economy will need the ECB to aggressively unwind its current restrictive monetary policy so that it can grow in the second half of the year.

image1.png
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Master The Three Market Conditions
Get My Guides

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0815, a fraction above the recent double 1.0800 low. The US dollar has regained some strength in recent days and a combination of a strong USD/weak EUR will likely see the pair test this recent low shortly. Below here, 1.0787 comes into focus ahead of the mid-February lows seen at a fraction under 1.0700.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Charts using TradingView

Retail trader data shows 54.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.22 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.09% higher than yesterday and 3.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.29% higher than yesterday and 3.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -2% 2%
Weekly 5% -2% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
FX Intervention Threat Steps up a Notch after USD/JPY Hits a Crucial Level
2024-03-27 09:14:02
US Dollar in Holding Pattern; Key Tech Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
US Dollar in Holding Pattern; Key Tech Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-03-26 22:30:00
Euro Gains Again Despite More Dovish ECB Commentary
Euro Gains Again Despite More Dovish ECB Commentary
2024-03-26 13:30:47
Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Attempts Come Back Post-FOMC Sell-off
Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Attempts Come Back Post-FOMC Sell-off
2024-03-26 10:46:01
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 27, 2024