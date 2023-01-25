 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers
2023-01-25 12:00:05
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
WTI Oil Advances to the 100-Day MA; Breakout or Retracement Imminent?
2023-01-23 13:07:17
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Microsoft Shares Surge After Hours on Mixed Earnings – A Dow Recharge Tomorrow?
2023-01-24 21:15:48
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2023-01-23 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Holds the High Ground as US Dollar Languishes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-25 04:30:00
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Relief Rally Buoyed by Dollar Weakness
2023-01-24 13:30:23
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
UK PMIs Add to Disappointing Data Ahead of BoE Meeting, GBP Lower
2023-01-24 10:38:18
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Steadies on PMI Data and Markets Assess Risks. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-01-24 06:00:00
US Dollar Slips as Markets Weigh Fed Perspectives in Thin Trade. Lower USD?
2023-01-23 06:00:00
More View More
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Steady Near its Multi-Month High, German Ifo Report Cheers

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • German Ifo data suggest that the economic outlook is improving
  • The ECB – market impasse over interest rates continues.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our new Q1 Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: EURUSD Latest – The Bullish Trend Remains in Place as the ECB Talks Tough

The German economy is starting the new year with more conviction, according to the latest Ifo report. The business climate and expectations readings both moved higher compared to December’s report, while current conditions were marginally lower.

image1.png

‘Sentiment in the German economy has brightened. The Ifo business climate index rose to 90.2 points in January, up from 88.6 points in December. This is due to considerably less pessimistic expectations. Companies were, however, somewhat less satisfied with the current situation. The German economy is starting the new year with more confidence’.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The latest official outlook for the German economy is also more optimistic with the government now seeing growth of 0.2% this year compared to a prior forecast of a 0.4% contraction. The growth outlook for next year however was downgraded from 2.3% to 1.8%.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Markets are currently expecting the ECB to hike interest rates by 50 basis points next week and hike by the same amount at the March policy meeting. This is in line with the central bank’s forecast. However things start to diverge from Q2 onwards with the ECB saying recently that they are looking at multiple 50bp increases, and no cuts, this year, while the market sees a much lower path of rate hikes with a potential cut at the end of Q4. This difference of opinion between the central bank and the market - similar to the situation the US Federal Reserve is facing – needs to be resolved quickly before the growing shift in opinion between ECB members starts to impact the market. A central bank needs its policymakers to be singing from the same song sheet, or at least humming the same tune.

image2.png

The Euro remains relatively strong against the US dollar and will likely stay that way as the interest rate differential between the two widens in the coming months if the ECB is to be believed. EUR/USD remains supported all the way down to 1.0770 while Monday’s 1.0927 multi-month high remains within reach. A confirmed break of this level leaves room for the pair to move back to the end-of-March high at 1.1185.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – January 25, 2023

image3.png

Charts via TradingView

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -4% -3%
Weekly 17% -1% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Trim Longs and Add to Shorts

Retail trader data show 32.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.05 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 16.44% lower than yesterday and 19.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.35% higher than yesterday and 16.57% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Austrian Dollar Update: CPI Beat Reveals Worrying Trend for the RBA
Austrian Dollar Update: CPI Beat Reveals Worrying Trend for the RBA
2023-01-25 09:19:36
Australian Dollar Jumps on Hot CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Jumps on Hot CPI Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-01-25 00:30:00
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
US Dollar Grasps for Support at Eight Month Lows
2023-01-24 18:00:45
USD Breaking News: Dollar Index (DXY) Pops on U.S. PMI Beat
USD Breaking News: Dollar Index (DXY) Pops on U.S. PMI Beat
2023-01-24 15:13:50
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 25, 2023