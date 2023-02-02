 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
US Dollar Slammed Post FOMC as Markets Test Fed Resolve. Where to for USD?
2023-02-02 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Bulls Look Tired After Strong Run Into 2023
2023-02-01 11:30:00
Gold Treads Water Ahead of a Cascade of Central Bank Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-01 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
GBP/USD Update: 1.2300 Handle Holds Firm as Markets Take a Breather Before the FOMC Meeting
2023-02-01 12:30:17
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
S&P 500 and USDJPY: FOMC Strategy Run Down
2023-01-31 23:00:28
More View More
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?

Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, GBP/USD, ECB, BoE, AUD/USD, Crude Oil - Talking Points

  • Euro support continues as US Dollar IS undermined by dovish perceptions
  • The Fed hiked rates but Fed Chair Powell’s comments juiced up markets
  • If the ECB hike as anticipated, will EUR/USD turn around?

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro and the British Pound extended gains seen immediately after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. EUR/USD hit a 10-month high at 1.1033 today.

The US Dollar sunk across the board as the market interpreted his remarks as a dovish tilt, despite the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raising rates by 25 basis points (bp) just prior, as forecast.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) will be meeting later today and both banks are anticipated to raise their respective rates by 50 bp.

Powell reiterated that rates would need to go higher, and he doesn’t see a cut this year. Interest rate futures are pricing in cuts. It seems as though his mere mention of the word ‘disinflation’ set markets alight with equities and bonds both roaring higher.

Treasury yields dipped around 10 bp across the curve from the 2-year note and further out. The benchmark 10-year bond traded under 3.4%, a long way from the 4.33% peak seen in October last year

All the US equity indices finished their cash session higher with the Nasdaq leading the charge, posting a 2% gain. APAC equities were boosted by the sentiment with the tech sector leading the charge higher. Korea’s Kosdaq index was up over 1.7%.

Elsewhere, Australian building approvals were a massive beat, coming in at 18.5% month-on-month in December rather than the 1.0% forecast. AUD/USD went to a 7-month peak of 0.7158.

Crude oil sunk after Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels last week, well above market estimates. The sell-off was somewhat mitigated later when the US Dollar collapsed.

OPEC+ left production targets unchanged at their gathering. The WTI futures contract is near US$ 77 bbl while the Brent contract is approaching US$ 83.50 bbl. Gold made a 10-month high at US$ 1,957 an ounce on USD weakness.

The BoE and ECB monetary policy meetings will be the key focus today with ECB President Lagarde speaking after the conclave. Later, the US will see durable goods and factory goods order data.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD broke a series of breakpoints and prior peaks in the 1.0927 – 1.0945 area overnight and that zone may provide support.

Further down, support might also be at the previous lows of 1.0802 and 1.0766.

In the run-up to the 10-month high of 1.1033, it also broke the topside of an Ascending Triangle. A move back through this triangle might signal a reversal.

Resistance could be at that recent high or the March 2022 peak of 1.1185.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Treads Water Ahead of a Cascade of Central Bank Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Treads Water Ahead of a Cascade of Central Bank Hikes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-01 04:30:00
Euro Steadies Ahead of Crucial Fed and ECB Meetings This Week. Higher EUR/USD?
Euro Steadies Ahead of Crucial Fed and ECB Meetings This Week. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-31 04:30:00
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Gold Holds the High Ground as US Dollar Languishes. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Holds the High Ground as US Dollar Languishes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-01-25 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023