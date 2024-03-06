 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
2024-03-06 12:30:51
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance
2024-03-06 08:40:10
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
More View More
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill

Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD) Price, Analysis, and Chart

EUR/USD looks more comfortable above 1.08

• The ECB is expected to remain ‘in no hurry’ to lower record-high borrowing costs

• Fed Chair Jerome Powell is off to Congress for scheduled testimony

The Euro rose against the United States Dollar yet again on Wednesday and seems set for a fourth straight session of gains as the market looks ahead to the European Central Bank’s next monetary-policy announcement which is due on Thursday. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates alone at record highs for the fourth straight meeting thanks to stubbornly high inflationary pressures in the Eurozone. This is even though some of its national economies, notably Germany, look as if they could do with a bit of stimulus.

Still, core inflation remains at an annualized 3.9% and hasn’t moved for four months. This will concern the ECB, of course, and likely mean that the central bank remains in President Christine Lagarde’s recent words, ‘in no hurry’ to cut borrowing costs. Still, markets are becoming more certain that the Federal Reserve will be in a position to cut its rates by mid-year. Given that it’s perhaps unsurprising that the Euro should be seeing a bit of support.

The Dollar is likely to command most of the attention on Wednesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell will shortly begin two days of scheduled testimony before Congress. According to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s ‘FedWatch’ tool, the markets believe a June rate cut is pretty certain but that March and May are unlikely to see action. The extent to which Powell is thought to have confirmed this thesis will dictate short-term direction for EUR/USD.

Learn how to trade FX news and events with our complimentary guide

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by David Cottle
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The past week’s gains have seen EUR/USD nose above its 200-day moving average, a point which offers support Wednesday at 1.08244.

February 14’s bounce appears to confirm the longer-term uptrend line in place from the ten-month lows of October 3, 2023, all the way down at 1.0448, however, that line has rarely faced a test since and probably shouldn’t be relied upon too heavily as meaningful support now. It now comes in at 1.07306, some way below the current market.

Bulls are edging the Euro up to its current broad range top at 1.08985. That was the intraday peak of February 2, most recently, but it also capped the market on two occasions back in December.A rise to that level might bring out the sellers again, but a durable move above it would probably bring January 11’s top of 1.09989 back into focus ahead of late December’s significant peaks. To the downside lies the psychological prop of 1.08, with February 29’s intraday low of 1.07960 in easy range should that break.

The Euro has effectively been in a new. shallow uptrend since February 14. That said it still doesn’t look drastically overbought according to its Relative Strength Indicator and, technically speaking, the bulls still appear to be in charge.

--by David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024