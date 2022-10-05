 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools
2022-10-05 10:43:59
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting and a Sunny Outlook. Where to for WTI?
2022-10-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
2022-10-05 03:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-10-04 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rally Blocked by Resistance, Key US Jobs Report Nears
2022-10-05 09:30:28
Gold Price Climbs Above 50-Day SMA to Approach September High
2022-10-05 00:00:05
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
2022-10-05 07:59:18
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Dollar Slide Aligns to Rebound in Risk Trends but What About Rates and Recession Forecasts?
2022-10-05 03:00:39
More View more
Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools

Euro Forecast: Euro Resumes Parity Dance with the Dollar as Fed Pivot Chatter Cools

Zain Vawda, Analyst
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Fundamental Backdrop

EURUSD surrendered parity once more with the pair falling some 80-odd pips in European trade. Following another bullish day for the Euro as risk assets rallied, a breach above parity seems unsustainable. The recent rally for the pair seems more in line with broad dollar correction and hopes of a Fed pivot come on November 2.

Despite the recent upbeat nature of European markets, today’s PMI confirmed the steepening drop in business activity last month which underlines the challenges ahead for the zone. The decline in activity coupled with signs of deteriorating inflation could put to rest any hopes of the Eurozone avoiding a recession. Signs of deteriorating inflation were evident in composite input and output prices which rose aggressively. The input price PMI gauge rose from 72.3 to 77.1. Given the above, there does not seem to be any material change to the outlook for the zone, at least none that would warrant a sustained EUR/USD push above parity.

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Chatter Around a Potential Pivot by the US Federal Reserve Cools

Much of the week’s risk-on rally can be attributed to the idea that the US Federal Reserve may soften its stance heading into its November meeting. Those who have been arguing for a fed pivot point to this week’s ISM data, the RBA rate hike, Bank of England and overall market stability. These events cannot be seen as irrelevant, however, it doesn’t seem enough for the Fed to pivot at this stage. We can see the expectations for the Fed’s November meeting with markets now pricing a 65.8% chance of a target rate between 375-400bp compared to a 56.8% chance a week ago. This has also increased by a modest 1.1% from a day ago an indication that expectations of a Fed pivot might be cooling.

The Eurozone calendar remains quite light today with no scheduled central bank speakers either. All eyes will be fixed on the US session with the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI taking center stage. A weaker-than-expected print could see a rally back towards parity in what could be the case until Friday’s all-important Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data release.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

EURUSD Four-Hour Chart – October 5, 2022

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

From a technical perspective, we have seen a 470-odd pip rally since the YTD lows without any significant pullback. Given the speed of the rally, there remains every chance for a deep pullback as we trade some way away from the moving averages.

The steep trendline on H4 chart above is an indication of the momentum behind the recent rally. A pullback to retest the ascending trendline which coincides with the 20 and 100-SMA may provide support which could result in one more push to parity or higher as we approach Friday’s NFP release which looks likely to result in a continuation of dollar strength. A break above parity before Friday could be facilitated by weak ISM numbers today or the ADP numbers tomorrow in which case the trendline around the 1.005 area could provide the resistance required to push the pair back below parity once more.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Time Frame Analysis

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

Key intraday levels that are worth watching:

Support Areas

•0.99000

•0.98620

•0.97500

Resistance Areas

•0.99600

•1.00000

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 14% 0%
Weekly -36% 94% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Faces Support Ahead of High Importance US Data
US Dollar Faces Support Ahead of High Importance US Data
2022-10-05 12:00:55
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
2022-10-05 07:59:18
New Zealand Dollar Surges Against US Dollar, Australian Dollar After RBNZ Delivers 50-Basis Point Rate Hike
New Zealand Dollar Surges Against US Dollar, Australian Dollar After RBNZ Delivers 50-Basis Point Rate Hike
2022-10-05 01:00:00
USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal
USD/CAD Rate Pulls Back to Generate RSI Sell Signal
2022-10-04 21:30:05
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish