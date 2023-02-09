 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:18
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Tumbles with the Fed Fuelling the Rate Hike Heat. Will Wall Street Recover?
2023-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric
2023-02-08 12:00:29
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
British Pound Latest: GBPUSD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness
2023-02-09 12:00:07
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
S&P 500 Winds Up Without a Clear Catalyst, Dollar Needs a Stronger Shove
2023-02-09 01:00:21
More View More
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon

Diego Colman,
What's on this page

EURO OUTLOOK:

  • EUR/USD resumes its ascent on risk-on market mood after a brief pullback earlier this week
  • While positive momentum is on the euro’s side, the bullish impetus may run out of gas soon
  • This article explores key EUR/USD technical levels to key an eye on in the near term

Most Read: British Pound Outlook – GBP/USD Pushing Higher on US Dollar Weakness

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The euro resumed its advance on Thursday and traded around 1.0785 on the back of risk-on sentiment following a slight pullback in recent days. Taking a longer-term view, EUR/USD has staged a powerful rally over the past several months, rising more than 13% from the depths of a relentless bear market that saw the exchange rate fall below 0.9600 at the end of September last year. While broad-based U.S. dollar weakness in the FX space has contributed to the euro's rapid recovery, there is another catalyst worth mentioning: the plunge in natural gas prices.

After reaching record highs above €300/MWh in August 2022, European gas prices have tumbled back to earth, plummeting more than 85% from those stratospheric levels amid lower demand thanks to above-normal winter temperatures. This story, coupled with ample gas inventories, has drastically reduced the likelihood of an energy crisis in the region induced by Russia’s weaponization of fossil fuel exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

EUR/USD, EUROPEAN NATURAL GAS PRICES & DXY INDEX CHART

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Although the outlook for the euro zone has improved compared to three months ago, when the situation was dire, the bloc is far from out of the woods: in fact, many Wall Street analysts still believe that a shallow recession will materialize later this year. Weak economic performance in the coming months could cap the euro's upside in the near term, paving the way for the U.S. dollar to regain some upward momentum.

Admittedly, expectations that the Fed will adopt a less hawkish stance in the face of falling inflation have dampened appetite for the greenback and boosted riskier currencies, but traders may be underestimating the risks of further monetary tightening given the resilience of the U.S. economy.

January's labor market report proves the previous point. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. employers added 517,000 workers last month, well above estimates and the largest increase in payrolls since July 2022. The strong hiring impetus suggests that wage pressures and consumption could remain higher than desired over the medium term, preventing consumer prices from falling faster toward the Fed's 2.0% target, a situation that could lead policymakers to continue raising interest rates at upcoming meetings.

All in all, while bullish momentum is on the EUR/USD’s side, the positive trend may be on its last leg or its final stretch, so caution is warranted due to the increased probability of a reversal in price action in the not so distance future.

In terms of technical analysis, EUR/USD has resumed its advance after bouncing off support near its 50-day simple moving average earlier this week as seen in the daily chart below. If bulls retain control of the market and manage to push prices higher, resistance is seen near the psychological 1.0800 handle. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.0940, followed by the February high just a touch below 1.1035. On the flip side, if sellers return and spark a bearish reversal, initial support appears at 1.0675/1.0700. If this floor is breached, there could be scope for a retrenchment towards 1.0585.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Technical Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

