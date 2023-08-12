Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Flattens Out, EUR/JPY Rise in Jeopardy at Intervention Levels

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Update: OPEC Monthly Report Points to Tighter Oil Market, Cuts Continue
2023-08-11 12:00:01
How Much More to Go in Crude Oil? Is There More Upside in Natural Gas?
2023-08-11 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​
2023-08-11 09:30:16
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk as Markets Embrace Tighter Fed for Longer After US CPI
2023-08-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK GDP Data Beats Estimates, Sterling Undecided
2023-08-11 06:34:04
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Dips with Treasury Yields Outpacing JGBs. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-08-11 00:30:00
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?
2023-08-10 15:30:01
More View More
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Flattens Out, EUR/JPY Rise in Jeopardy at Intervention Levels

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Flattens Out, EUR/JPY Rise in Jeopardy at Intervention Levels

Richard Snow, Strategist
What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD, EUR/JPY) Analysis

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD On Track for Fourth Consecutive Weekly Loss: Neutral Weekly Outlook

The euro navigated a tricky week, ultimately on track to end lower the week down. A surprise windfall tax, to be levied on Italian banks, was announced on Tuesday, sending the pair sharply lower. Prices recovered the following day upon reassurance from the Italian president that the tax would amount to no more than 0.1% of total bank assets. US inflation then edged higher, something the market appeared content with but after a volatile daily move had the pair near flat on the day.

In the week to come there is a notable drop-off in terms of high impact risk events with EU and German ZEW economic sentiment the only standouts. Final inflation data for July and the second estimate of Q2 GDP is unlikely to move the needle much unless the data differs significantly from prior readings.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The daily chart opens up the possibility for the pair to trade between 1.1012 and 1.0910 in the week to come. With inflation in the US and Europe broadly moving in the right direction and both regions’ central banks at or very close to reaching terminal rates, there are fewer obvious drivers for either currency.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The weekly chart shows the longer-term uptrend which has developed in a rather choppy fashion, now heading lower but stalling at the 1.0930 level. In the event the bearish directional move extends, 1.0833 becomes the next level of interest (a level that corresponds to the weekly lows at the end of June and early July).

Weekly EUR/USD Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Markets have a consensus view that the ECB will pause rate hikes in September but still price in the possibility of another 25-bps hike before the end of the year. Economists polled by Reuters revealed a slight majority of economists (53%) agree with that view. Stubborn core inflation in the EU for July complicates the situation but given the deteriorating economic data (German and EU manufacturing PMI and a growth slowdown, despite a slight improvement in Q2 GDP) weighs on the ECB’s hawkish resolve.

Market Implied Rate Expectations

image4.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Prints Fresh Yearly High as Yen Depreciation Reaches ‘Intervention Territory’: Bearish Weekly Outlook

Despite few euro drivers, EUR/JPY broke above prior resistance with relative ease on Thursday and remains at similar levels heading into the weekend. The move was more as a result of a weaker yen than stronger euro after BoJ officials quickly admitted that the recent yield curve adjustment had dovish rather than hawkish intentions behind it. At the same time, interest rate differentials remain wide keeping the carry trade in play.

Further bullish momentum from here is tricky to get behind given that USD/JPY is at 145 – a level that Japanese officials expressed dissatisfaction over and previously intervened in the FX market to strengthen the currency. Japanese GDP and inflation is due next week, raising interest in the pair at the start and end of the week.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

image5.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: US Dollar Dominates AUD/USD, Undermining AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Forecast: US Dollar Dominates AUD/USD, Undermining AUD/JPY
2023-08-11 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Ahead of Key UK Data
British Pound (GBP) Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Ahead of Key UK Data
2023-08-11 15:00:58
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD at Mercy of US Inflation Data
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD at Mercy of US Inflation Data
2023-08-06 10:00:00
Oil Forecast: WTI Recovery Meets Resistance after Saudi, Russia Confirm Cuts
Oil Forecast: WTI Recovery Meets Resistance after Saudi, Russia Confirm Cuts
2023-08-06 02:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023