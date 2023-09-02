Euro Forecast: EUR/USD at 7-Week Loss as EUR/JPY Shows Signs of Reversing

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Risks Accumulate Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 15:42:12
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area Makes Progress on Core Inflation, Headline Steady
2023-08-31 09:30:17
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs on Russia News and EIA Data as it Eyes New Highs
2023-09-01 01:00:00
Wait-and-See Ahead of US PCE Data, China’s PMI Mixed: SPDR Semiconductor ETF, China A50, Brent Crude
2023-08-31 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
August Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187K, Setting Gold and USD on Opposite Paths
2023-09-01 12:50:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Faces Key Technical Intersection as Retail Traders Sell
2023-08-31 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slips Going Into the Weekend, EUR/GBP Little Changed
2023-09-01 15:45:15
GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) Hold Above Support Ahead of Key US Data Releases
2023-09-01 10:30:53
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: Key Price Levels for USD/JPY, USD/CAD & USD/MXN Ahead of NFP
2023-08-31 16:30:00
US Dollar Dip Pauses as Markets Reassess Fed Moves and China Concerns. Lower USD?
2023-08-31 05:30:00
More View More
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD at 7-Week Loss as EUR/JPY Shows Signs of Reversing

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD at 7-Week Loss as EUR/JPY Shows Signs of Reversing

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Euro Weekly Forecast: Bearish

  • Euro confirms a 7-week losing streak against the US Dollar
  • Will EUR/USD confirm a breakout under the 200-day MA
  • EUR/JPY may also be on the verge of a bearish breakout
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro is now on a 7-week losing streak against the US Dollar after Friday’s -0.63% drop. This means that EUR/USD is on its longest consecutive losing streak since 2014. It will take 9 weeks of losses to match the longest losing streak since 1997.

Friday’s close meant the lowest close since the middle of June, opening the door to extending the downtrend since July. Furthermore, prices also closed under the 200-day Moving Average once more, opening the door to an increasingly bearish technical bias.

Taking out 1.0766 with a confirmatory downside breakout exposes the May low of 1.0635. Otherwise, turning higher has key resistance at 1.0956 which is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Meanwhile, the Euro could be readying to reverse lower against the Japanese Yen. Since June, EUR/JPY has been consolidating higher within the boundaries of a Rising Wedge chart formation. Not only have prices broken under the wedge, but a Bearish Engulfing formed as this happened. Given further downside confirmation, that may open the door to a reversal.

Immediate support is the 50-day Moving Average, which could reinstate the broader upside focus. Otherwise, clearing lower would offer an increasingly bearish technical conviction. That places the focus on the 14.6% and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of 155.20 and 153.47, respectively. Otherwise, extending higher exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 161, followed by the 61.8% level at 163.26.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Poised to Extend Rally Despite Suggestions the Fed May be Done
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Poised to Extend Rally Despite Suggestions the Fed May be Done
2023-09-02 13:00:43
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Consolidates, GBP/JPY at Decision Point
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Consolidates, GBP/JPY at Decision Point
2023-09-02 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Range Trade Intact for Now for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Forecast: Range Trade Intact for Now for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
2023-09-01 23:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Powell Adopts Hawkish Tone but DXY Eyes Potential Retracement
US Dollar Forecast: Powell Adopts Hawkish Tone but DXY Eyes Potential Retracement
2023-08-27 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
EUR/CAD
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
EUR/CHF
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 1, 2023