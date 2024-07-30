 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 28m
Last updated: Jul 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Remains Under Pressure as German Economy Contracts in Q2
2024-07-30 08:43:05
Euro (EUR/USD) Weakens After German PMIs Disappoint, Rate Cut Expectations Rise
2024-07-24 08:14:43
Euro (EUR/USD) Remains Under Pressure as German Economy Contracts in Q2

Euro (EUR/USD) Remains Under Pressure as German Economy Contracts in Q2

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD) Remains Under Pressure as German Economy Contracts in Q2

  • The ECB may need to act to reboot the German economy.
  • German inflation data out later today is now key.
Introduction to Forex News Trading
For all high-importance data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The German economy contracted in the second quarter of the year, missing expectations of a small expansion. Initial data from Destatis showed the economy contracting by one tenth of a percentage point in Q2, compared to expectations of 0.1% growth and 0.2% growth in Q1. As the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) further reports, ‘investments in equipment and buildings, adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects, in particular decreased.’ Destatis will announce revisions to the GDP data on August 27th.

image1.png

Later today, the latest look at German inflation will need to be closely monitored for any signs of weakening price pressures. Financial markets are currently showing a 66% probability of a rate cut on September 12 and any further weakening of German inflation will boost these odds. Preliminary German inflation data is released at 13:00 UK.

EUR/USD is trying to claw back some of Monday’s losses, but today’s German GDP release is putting renewed downward pressure on the pair. Short-dated German bond yields are back at lows last seen in early February, adding to the pressure on the Euro.

German 2-Year Daily Yield Chart

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Chart using TradingView

EUR/USD currently trades around 1.0830, below the 20-day sma and just above both the 50- and 200-day smas. A break below the two smas and Monday’s 1.0803 low would leave the pair vulnerable to a move back to the 1.0750 area before 1.0700 comes into play. A move higher would see EUR/USD run into resistance around recent highs, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around 1.0866.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Chart using TradingView

Retail trader data shows 47.20% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.12 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 14.81% higher than yesterday and 15.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.23% lower than yesterday and 23.48% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence
EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 6% 3%
Weekly 11% -15% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

