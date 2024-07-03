 Skip to Content
Euro (EUR/USD) Nudges Higher Ahead of US NFPs and the French Election Outcome

Euro (EUR/USD) Nudges Higher Ahead of US NFPs and the French Election Outcome

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD) Analysis and Charts

  • French bond yields remain near multi-month highs
  • Euro on hold ahead of high impact events

Download the brand new Q3 Euro forecast below:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Eurozone economy continued to grow at the end of the second quarter, although momentum was lost as the expansion cooled to a three-month low, according to the latest HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI. The latest survey data highlighted a cooling of price pressures across the euro area. Rates of increase in input costs and output prices cooled to five- and eight-month lows, respectively, but remained above the pre-pandemic trends.

Commenting on the PMI data, Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), said:Growth in the Eurozone can be attributed fully to the service sector. While the manufacturing sector weakened considerably in June, activity growth in the services sector continued to be nearly as robust as the month before. Considering the upward revision versus the preliminary flash PMI figures, the chances are good that service providers will remain the decisive force keeping overall economic growth in positive territory over the rest of the year."

image1.png

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Euro traders are waiting for the outcome of the second round of the French election this Sunday. The National Rally (RN) continues to lead the polls but remains unlikely to get the 289 seats needed for an absolute majority. At the start of the week, the RN party was seen securing 280 seats and this seems unlikely to change as various centrists and left-wing parties band together to stop an RN majority. This would lead to a very uneasy alliance that would see French government bond yields move ever higher.

French 10-year Bond Yield

image2.png

Euro traders will also be on guard for Friday’s US Jobs Report (NFPs), a known market mover and driver of short-term volatility. A multi-month sequence of lower highs and lower lows remains in place and for this pattern to continue, EUR/USD needs to trade below 1.0600. Short-term resistance is seen at 1.0800 with support at 1.0665.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

All charts using TradingView

Retail trader data show 50.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.57% lower than yesterday and 17.19% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.71% higher than yesterday and 16.30% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 14% 0%
Weekly -20% 26% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

