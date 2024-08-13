 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – German Economic Outlook Slumps in August
2024-08-13 13:00:50
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
2024-08-12 11:00:00
​​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Dow struggle but Dax moves higher​​​​​​​
2024-08-08 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since Jul 19, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,400.62.
2024-08-12 17:23:33
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly, but Major Concerns Reappear
2024-08-13 08:30:29
British Pound (GBP) Latest – BoE Policymaker Warns on Inflation, GBP/USD Analysis
2024-08-12 08:06:08
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
2024-08-08 08:41:57
More View More
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – German Economic Outlook Slumps in August

Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – German Economic Outlook Slumps in August

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – German Economic Outlook Slumps in August

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide
 image1.png

The economic outlook for Germany is breaking down, according to the latest ZEW survey, showing ‘the strongest decline of the economic expectations over the past two years.’ According to today's report,

‘It is likely that economic expectations are still affected by high uncertainty, which is driven by ambiguous monetary policy, disappointing business data from the US economy and growing concerns over an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Most recently, this uncertainty expressed itself in turmoil on international stock markets,’ comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach, PhD on the survey results.

ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment – Expectations Break Down

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD moved marginally lower against the US dollar but remains in a tight, short-term range. Initial support is seen off last Thursday’s low at 1.0881 and the 50-day sma at 1.0883, while initial resistance at 1.0950.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

A graph with lines and points Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Retail trader data shows 37.51% of EUR/USD traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.67 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.42% higher than yesterday and 14.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.42% lower than yesterday and 2.32% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated
EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -21% 11% 0%
Weekly -22% 16% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP fell to a fresh one-week low on a combination of Euro weakness and Sterling strength. Earlier today data showed UK unemployment falling unexpectedly – from 4.4% to 4.2% - dialing back UK rate cut expectations.

UK Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly, Major Concerns Reappear

After making a four-month last week, EUR/GBP has faded lower and is now trading on either side of an old area of importance at 0.8550. Below here 0.8500 comes into focus. Short-term resistance is seen at 0.8580 and 0.8600.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

A graph with different colored lines Description automatically generated

Charts using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly, but Major Concerns Reappear
UK Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly, but Major Concerns Reappear
2024-08-13 08:30:29
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
2024-08-12 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest – BoE Policymaker Warns on Inflation, GBP/USD Analysis
British Pound (GBP) Latest – BoE Policymaker Warns on Inflation, GBP/USD Analysis
2024-08-12 08:06:08
RBA Governor Stresses Optionality amid Risks to Inflation and Growth
RBA Governor Stresses Optionality amid Risks to Inflation and Growth
2024-08-08 14:30:46
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 14, 2024