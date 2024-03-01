 Skip to Content
More View More
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EU Core Inflation Remains Sticky, EUR/USD Testing 1.0800 Again

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Prices and Analysis

  • EU inflation moves lower but misses forecasts.
  • EUR/USD testing the 1.0800 level again.
Euro Area core inflation fell for the 7th straight month, data from Eurostat showed earlier, but missed expectations of a larger fall. EU core inflation is now at the lowest level in two years.

image1.pngimage2.png

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

Today’s release did little to shift interest rate expectations. Markets continue to forecast around 90 basis points of cuts this year – three or four 25bp cuts – with the June 6th meeting seen as the most likely starting point. A cut at this meeting would mean the ECB being the first major central bank to cut rates, leaving the Euro at risk of falling further.

The daily EUR/USD chart shows the pair testing 1.0800 again, with the pair flashing a short-term negative signal as it opens and trades back below the 200-day simple moving average. A break below 1.0800 leaves prior support around 1.0787 vulnerable, along with the last simple moving average at 1.0788. Below here the February 14th multi-month low print at 1.0695 the next target. If the pair can reclaim the 200-dsma at 1.0828, then the 1.0866/1.0870 area comes back into play.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Retail trader data shows 54.99% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.22 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 10.29% higher than yesterday and 7.10% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.68% lower than yesterday and 6.70% lower than last week.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -4% 1%
Weekly 7% -6% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

