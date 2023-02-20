 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light
2023-02-20 15:00:20
US Dollar Holds Gains as Markets Weigh Fed Moves. Will Yields Boost USD?
2023-02-20 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Prices Sink on Rising Rates & China’s Slow Demand Recovery
2023-02-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Nudge Higher But Bigger Tests Lie Ahead
2023-02-20 13:00:28
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slumps, a Victim of US Dollar Strength
2023-02-17 10:33:59
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.
2023-02-20 10:58:00
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-20 01:30:00
More View More
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

Euro Dollar (EUR/USD) Talking points

  • Euro Dollar stagnates as the US celebrates President’s Day
  • EUR/USD breaches trendline resistance around 1.069. Can bulls retest 1.070 psychological level?
  • Risk events for the week include sentiment and inflation data for Europe and FOMC minutes
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD has managed to find temporary support above 1.066, pushing prices into another tight range around 1.069. With the major currency pair currently vulnerable to political and fundamental headwinds, a public holiday in the US (Presidents Day) has contributed to today’s lackluster momentum.

As market participants continue to focus on central bank policy and recession risks, the economic docket could contribute to driving volatility for the remainder of the week.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Although expectations of higher rates have already been priced in, diminishing growth prospects have raised question on when central banks may pivot.

Keep track of interest rate decisions by visiting our Central Bank Calendar

In anticipation of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes, rate expectations will likely remain at the forefront of risk sentiment. While the Federal Reserve and the ECB (European Central Bank) have reconfirmed their commitment to taming inflation through additional rate hikes, higher rates and persistent price pressures continue to weigh on consumers.

Meanwhile, for Europe, ZEW sentiment data for the Euro and Germany will help provide insight into how analysts expect the economy to perform over the next six months. While inflation data could help set the stage for the ECB who are expected to raise rates by an additional 50-basis points (0.5%) in March.

image2.png

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

After the formation of a hammer candle on Friday, a bounce off Fibonacci support at 1.061 (the 38.2% Fibonacci of the 2021 move), drove prices to the trendline resistance (from the Feb high) around 1.069.

As the ATR (average true range) on the daily chart continues to decline (indicating low volatility), the combination of economic sentiment, inflation and rate expectations may assist in helping EUR/USD break the current range if the data delivers any surprises that could force investors to reprice changes in the fundamental backdrop.

Visit DailyFX Education to discover how to use ATR (average true range) to measure volatility in financial markets

With the 1.070 psychological level just above, the 50-day MA (moving average) has formed an additional barrier of resistance around 1.073.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% 10% 14%
Weekly -9% 13% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.
USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.
2023-02-20 10:58:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Dips as Treasury Yields Climb Ahead of Ueda Testimony. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-20 01:30:00
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst
2023-02-19 11:50:32
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 20, 2023