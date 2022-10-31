 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI
2022-10-31 10:29:41
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Upside Capped?
2022-10-31 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: No Reason to Be Excited for Hopes of a Recovery
2022-10-29 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-10-30 14:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Mega-Cap Tech Hammerings Rattle Sentiment
2022-10-30 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
2022-10-30 16:00:44
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Directional Bias Tied to Fed Monetary Policy Posture
2022-10-29 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
2022-10-31 09:30:05
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
2022-10-30 16:00:44
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen in Flux on Data as the Chinese Yuan Battles Soft Sentiment
2022-10-31 02:00:00
More View more
Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI

Euro Breaking News: Stagflation Recurs With Contracting EZ GDP & Record Core CPI

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS TALKING POINTS

  • Eurozone core inflation surprises higher at 5%.
  • EZ GDP echoes dire economic situation in the region.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Recent eurozone data has added further complications for the ECB particularly concerning inflation. Core inflation beat estimates (see economic calendar below) hitting the 5% mark, following on from last week’s German inflation print.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUROZONE ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

While the December ECB interest rate decision looks to be skewed towards a 50bps hike, rising inflation primarily driven by energy prices which filter down to the core figure make it difficult for the ECB not to consider something more substantial. The opposing argument stems from global recessionary fears, the ongoing energy crisis as well as lesser stimulus making an aggressive monetary policy potential fatal for eurozone consumers. Today’s GDP statistic is reflective of this as both GDP QoQ and YoY show significant declines.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/USD price action showed minimal reaction to the news as markets mull over contrasting viewpoints as outlined above. With greater headwinds facing the region, as well as the inability of euro bulls to maintain prices above parity last week, I favor a downside bias for the pair towards subsequent support zones.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0064 (76.4 Fibonacci)
  • 100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 1.0000

Support levels:

  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 0.9864

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 53% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Caught Between The Fed and The BoE
2022-10-31 09:30:05
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Inflationary Landscape A Cause for Concern
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Inflationary Landscape A Cause for Concern
2022-10-31 07:59:47
Japanese Yen in Flux on Data as the Chinese Yuan Battles Soft Sentiment
Japanese Yen in Flux on Data as the Chinese Yuan Battles Soft Sentiment
2022-10-31 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, Fed, RBA, BoE
2022-10-30 16:00:44
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
Germany 40
Mixed
EU Stocks 50