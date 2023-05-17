 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Mixed Inflation Data Reveals Lack of Progress
2023-05-17 10:06:30
Euro Technical Outlook – Test of Trends and Potential Reversals for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY?
2023-05-17 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Boosted by US SPR Buying and Defies Soft China Data. Higher WTI?
2023-05-16 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, S&P 500, US Dollar; Powell, Debt Ceiling, Australia Jobs, Germany ZEW, China Data
2023-05-14 16:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is This the Moment of Reckoning for Gold?
2023-05-17 02:00:00
Gold Relinquishes Key $2,000 Floor, GBP/USD Held Captive by Critical Trendlines
2023-05-16 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
Gold Relinquishes Key $2,000 Floor, GBP/USD Held Captive by Critical Trendlines
2023-05-16 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese GDP Supportive of BOJ Policy Shift
2023-05-17 07:55:40
A Reversal or a Dead-Cat Bounce in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-05-17 05:00:00
More View More
Euro Breaking News: Mixed Inflation Data Reveals Lack of Progress

Euro Breaking News: Mixed Inflation Data Reveals Lack of Progress

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Euro Inflation, EUR/USD Analysis

  • EU inflation remains stubborn, rising to 7% with the core reading dropping ever so slightly. ECB speakers likely to favor further rate hikes
  • EUR/USD continues downward momentum as US debt ceiling impasse dominates sentiment. USD safe haven bid and weak Chinese data weighs on the euro
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Euro Area Inflation Rises, Core Prints in Line

Inflation in the euro area proves sticky once again, as the finalised data for April showed a slight move higher in the headline print compared to April of last year. The core print, which removes more volatile price items like food and fuel, dropped from 5.7% to 5.6%, showing negligible improvement. However, month on month inflation was headed in the right direction, revealing 0.6% price growth versus the prior 0.9% - indicating that the rate of price increases may be slowing.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

EUR/USD traded lower after the final print although the pair has traded lower ever since pressure has racked up surrounding the US debt ceiling and fast approaching theoretical deadline of June 1st. The dollar has picked up a rather sizeable bid due to its safe-haven qualities as the deadline looms. A stronger dollar will weigh on EUR/USD until there is news of collaboration and the likelihood of a deal before the x-date.

EUR/USD 5-Minute Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Another bearish influence for the pair includes, the hawkish Fed speak from earlier this week, in response to hotter long-run inflation expectations of US citizens revealed through the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey. However, much weaker manufacturing data from the east coast of America proves that macroeconomic data is likely to be mixed as certain pockets in the economy like services hold up, while manufacturing appears weak.

Weak Chinese import and export data and inflation figures have also brought into question the positive economic influence that the reopening was anticipated to have on the rest of the world. China is a major trading partner to the EU and signs of recent weakness weigh on the currency. Look out for more hawkish sentiment from ECB officials throughout the day as they are likely to continue the message that further tightening remains appropriate, however, this may have little impact given the recent bearish move but may help to taper the selloff.

The pair has easily dropped below levels of support, picking up bearish momentum in the process. Support now resides at 1.0760 with resistance (prior support) at 1.0910. The RSI suggests there is still more room to the downside before the market would appear oversold.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese GDP Supportive of BOJ Policy Shift
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese GDP Supportive of BOJ Policy Shift
2023-05-17 07:55:40
USD/CAD Slips as Hot Canadian Inflation Raises Risks of More BoC Hikes
USD/CAD Slips as Hot Canadian Inflation Raises Risks of More BoC Hikes
2023-05-16 14:15:00
US Dollar (DXY) Consolidates, Monthly US Retail Sales Miss Expectations
US Dollar (DXY) Consolidates, Monthly US Retail Sales Miss Expectations
2023-05-16 13:09:46
Turkish Elections and Implications for the Lira as USD/TRY Eyes Fresh Highs
Turkish Elections and Implications for the Lira as USD/TRY Eyes Fresh Highs
2023-05-16 11:00:45
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 17, 2023