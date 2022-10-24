 Skip to content
News
Euro Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI Adds to the ECBs Woes
2022-10-24 08:27:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Looking Bullish
2022-10-22 09:00:36
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
2022-10-22 23:00:00
News
UK Breaking News: Service Sector Activity & Manufacturing PMI Plummet
2022-10-24 09:10:31
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
News
British Pound Bounces After Boris Backdown Amid US Dollar Strengthening
2022-10-24 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Whipsawed Against US Dollar on Intervention Speculation
2022-10-24 02:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Lackluster Eurozone PMI Adds to the ECBs Woes

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Eurozone PMI Key Points:

  • Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash (OCT) 46.6 vs September 48.4. 29-month low.
  • Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI Flash (OCT) 48.2 vs September 48.8. 20-month low.
  • Business Activity Down for Four Consecutive Months.
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index dropped from 48.1 in September to 47.1 in October, according to the ‘flash’ reading. The index signalled a fourth successive reduction in business activity across the eurozone. Excluding pandemic numbers, the latest reading was the lowest since April 2013.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

The manufacturing sector led the downturn as factory outputs and service sector outputs declined for a fifth and third consecutive month respectively. Europe’s most industrialized economy recorded the steepest decline as composite PMI sank to 44.1, its weakest since 2009 (excluding the pandemic). Business expectations for the year ahead remained subdued adding further pressure to the zone. Expectations are running at the second lowest since the early pandemic lockdowns. Confidence was especially low in manufacturing, and particularly in Germany, reflecting concerns over energy as well as the rising cost of living and global growth slowdowns.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Euro remains below parity against the dollar, which begs the question “How hawkish will the European Central Bank (ECB) be this week?” The market is already pricing in a 75bp hike for Thursday’s meeting, which is unlikely to offer the Euro much support. The pessimistic view around the Eurozone is unlikely to shift with today’s data adding further credence to recessionary fears. As inflation remains elevated it is very difficult to make a case for a slowdown in rate hikes with ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane indicating that the central bank sees the neutral rate slightly above the 1-2% range. If Lane is correct this would mean further rate hikes are in store for the zone which could in theory hasten a recession.

Market reaction

EUR/USD 1H Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The Initial reaction to the data saw EURUSD decline 20 pips before steadying with further downside a possibility as the day progresses.

On the daily timeframe we remain within the symmetrical triangle pattern with the pair finding resistance after tapping the 50-SMA. There remains a strong possibility price may remain within the 150-pip range of the triangle pattern as we head toward the ECB meeting on Thursday.

Key Intraday Levels Worth Watching:

Support Areas

  • 0.9800
  • 0.9750
  • 0.9700

Resistance Areas

  • 0.9900
  • 1.0000
  • 1.0138
EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 11% 9%
Weekly -13% 21% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

