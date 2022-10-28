 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher
2022-10-28 08:28:09
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Bull Flag Formation to Eye Monthly High
2022-10-27 21:30:20
WTI Oil Rallies Buoyed by a Weaker Dollar and Soaring US Exports
2022-10-27 09:55:24
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq and Dow Ratio Highlight FAANG Collapse, Fed and Recession Top Themes Next Week
2022-10-28 03:00:26
Apple Falls in After-Hours Trading as iPhone Sales, Services Miss Estimates
2022-10-27 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Rally Tests Key Pivot Zone
2022-10-27 16:30:09
Gold Price on Track to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-10-26 21:30:05
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Eye US Data and ECB Meeting
2022-10-27 08:05:28
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strikes Back as the ECB Takes a Dovish Tilt. Will the DXY Index Recover?
2022-10-28 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Awaits Kuroda, Intervention Threat, Key US Inflation Data After Dovish BoJ
2022-10-28 03:30:00
More View more
Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher

Euro Breaking News: Inflation in Focus After German GDP Surprises Higher

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS TALKING POINTS

  • German GDP dampens recessionary fears backing euro bulls.
  • German CPI and U.S. core PCE dominate the calendar later today.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Italy and France kicked off the morning with Italian inflation beating expectations for October while Spanish GDP missed on both YoY and QoQ metrics keeping the euro depressed against the USD. With German GDP at 1.2% and 0.3% (see economic calendar below) respectively, the euro received a slight boost from the stronger GDP print. According to the GDP report, the countries positive performance was mainly attributed to private consumption expenditure while I believe lower energy prices may have had some upside effect on the final figure.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

image1.png

Source: Statistisches Bundesamt (Destatis), 2022

Later today inflation takes center stage, despite Germany looking to increase its prior read to 10.1%, the dollar may gain ascendency later this afternoon should the U.S. core PCE statistic come in as expected.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

image3.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

After yesterday’s ECB interest rate announcement, markets reacted in a dovish manner leaving the EUR/USD currency pair trading back below parity. ECB officials may look to change this response by making hawkish comments ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/USD price action was relatively muted but marginally supportive of the euro post-release. The long-term down trending channel (blue) is still of key concern for analysts with a weekly close within the channel may limit euro upside. Next week may also see a potential bullish crossover with the 20 (purple) and 50-day (blue) EMA’s highlighted in yellow. Something to watch out for in next week’s sessions.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0064
  • 100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 1.0000

Support levels:

  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 0.9864/20-day EMA (purple)

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 52% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we favor a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Awaits Kuroda, Intervention Threat, Key US Inflation Data After Dovish BoJ
Japanese Yen Awaits Kuroda, Intervention Threat, Key US Inflation Data After Dovish BoJ
2022-10-28 03:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Another Rise in US PCE
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Another Rise in US PCE
2022-10-28 00:30:05
US Dollar Gains Despite Lower Yields ahead of Core PCE Data. What Now for DXY?
US Dollar Gains Despite Lower Yields ahead of Core PCE Data. What Now for DXY?
2022-10-27 19:30:00
US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength
US Economy Grows by 2.6% in Third Quarter, but GDP Data May Overstate Strength
2022-10-27 12:40:12
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
Germany 40
Bullish
EU Stocks 50