 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Reaches New High, Validating ECB Hawks
2023-03-31 09:46:27
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
2023-03-30 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Mood Boosted by China PMI. Higher WTI?
2023-03-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Soft Fed Energy Report, Eyes on US Jobless Claims Next
2023-03-30 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Uptrend Looks Solid With $2000 Very Much In Play
2023-03-31 11:00:01
Gold Prices Stick To Uptrend As Market Mulls US Rate Path
2023-03-30 10:00:13
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking UK News: UK Growth Revised Higher, GBP/USD Nears A Multi-Week High
2023-03-31 07:36:58
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Mood Boosted by China PMI. Higher WTI?
2023-03-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-30 00:30:00
More View More
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Reaches New High, Validating ECB Hawks

Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Reaches New High, Validating ECB Hawks

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Euro Zone Inflation Rises in March

The year-on -year headline measure of EU inflation posted a massive decline, coming in at 6.9% vs a forecast of 7.1%, but the real kicker reveals a drop from last month’s (YoY) reading of 8.5%. Despite the rapid YoY decline, March CPI actually rose 0.9% from February, vindicating ECB hawks and their views that markets have been underappreciating the degree to which interest rates can climb.

However, everyone remains focused on core CPI as it is a better measure of how wide-spread inflation has proven to be. As such, the reading strips out more volatile items such as fuel, energy, alcohol, and tobacco. Core inflation reached a new high of 5.7% in March and it is this measure that carries the most weight from a monetary policy perspective.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Immediate Market Reaction

EUR/USD dipped slightly after the data release but has somewhat recovered to levels prevailing in the moments before.

EUR/USD 1-Min Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Fundamental Factors Align, Highlighting EUR/USD Upside Potential

General risk sentiment has turned positive this week, as more news of enhanced regulations on smaller US banks makes the rounds. This comes after a string of supportive actions form major central banks and the Fed in particular to shore up confidence in the global banking system. A greater propensity to chase higher returns, given these new safeguards has convinced investors to drift away from safe-havens like the dollar, in search of more attractive alternatives.

EUR/USD has been a beneficiary of this shift as diverging interest rate expectations have helped the pair trade higher. In the absence of further news of distressed US banks, the pair could be eying 1.10 but risks to the downside can not be ruled out.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking UK News: UK Growth Revised Higher, GBP/USD Nears A Multi-Week High
Breaking UK News: UK Growth Revised Higher, GBP/USD Nears A Multi-Week High
2023-03-31 07:36:58
Australian Dollar Looks Past China PMI Data, Focus is Now on Key Fed Inflation Gauge
Australian Dollar Looks Past China PMI Data, Focus is Now on Key Fed Inflation Gauge
2023-03-31 02:00:00
USD/CAD Mauled as Canadian Dollar Bulls Pounce, Key Support at Risk of Cracking
USD/CAD Mauled as Canadian Dollar Bulls Pounce, Key Support at Risk of Cracking
2023-03-30 17:45:00
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
2023-03-30 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023