 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area Growth Ticks Higher; EUR/USD Holds Above 1.1000
2023-07-31 09:39:33
Euro Starts off New Week at Key Support, Will EUR/USD Turn Higher Next?
2023-07-30 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Attention Shifts to OPEC Production Cuts
2023-07-29 14:54:34
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Readies for BoE
2023-07-31 07:55:01
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-07-31 06:30:00
US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
2023-07-31 05:00:00
More View More
Euro Area Growth Ticks Higher; EUR/USD Holds Above 1.1000

Euro Area Growth Ticks Higher; EUR/USD Holds Above 1.1000

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Euro Area growth remains minimal.
  • Core inflation remains sticky at 5.5%.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The Euro Area economy expanded by 0.3% in Q2, according to the latest Eurostat data, slightly more than the 0.2% market forecast. Last month’s data was revised down to -0.1% from 0%, balancing the two quarters out. According to Eurostat, amongst the Member States for which data are available for the second quarter of 2023, Ireland (+3.3%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania (+2.8%). Declines were recorded in Sweden (-1.5%), in Latvia (-0.6%), in Austria (-0.4%) and in Italy (-0.3%).

DailyFX Calendar

Core Euro Area inflation, y/y, remained unchanged at 5.5% in July, missing expectations that price pressures would ease back to 5.4%.

image1.png

The Euro was unmoved by today’s data and with the holiday season now in full flow, price action may be limited in the coming days. EUR/USD has bounced back above 1.1000 after having made a 1.0944 low on Friday and the pair will likely be driven by the dollar in the days ahead. The main US economic release this week will be Friday’s Labor Report (NFP). The headline figure is expected at 200k while average earnings are expected to turn lower.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – July 31, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 5% 7%
Weekly 34% -24% -3%
Download the Full Sentiment Guide
Get My Guide

Retail trader data shows 49.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.79% higher than yesterday and 32.05% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.72% higher than yesterday and 30.46% lower than last week.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Price Forecast: Pound Readies for BoE
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Readies for BoE
2023-07-31 07:55:01
Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-07-31 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Blipped Up on China Data. Will AUD/USD Continue to Recover?
Australian Dollar Blipped Up on China Data. Will AUD/USD Continue to Recover?
2023-07-31 02:00:00
USD/ZAR Shrugs Off Resurgent Dollar, Eyes Break of 17.50 Support
USD/ZAR Shrugs Off Resurgent Dollar, Eyes Break of 17.50 Support
2023-07-28 14:33:48
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023