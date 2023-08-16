 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
News
Euro Ahead of Euro Area GDP, FOMC Minutes: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-08-16 03:30:00
EURUSD Bounces Back Above 1.09 Despite US Shoppers' Vigor
2023-08-15 17:00:12
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News
Oil Price Latest: Market Slips Lower on China Slowdown Fears
2023-08-15 14:07:18
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bearish Engulfing Confirmed, Retail Bets Start Shifting Balance
2023-08-14 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Market relief in Wall Street amid China's jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Remains at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-15 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Higher US Yields, Dollar Send Gold to 6-Week Low
2023-08-15 12:44:10
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
S&P 500 Below 50-day MA, VIX up 11% as Market Caution Persists: S&P 500, NZD/USD, GBP/USD
2023-08-16 01:30:00
BoE Faces Pressure Following Average Earnings Spike as Unemployment Rises, GBP/USD Bid
2023-08-15 06:30:06
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave?
2023-08-15 23:00:00
Finance Minister Suzuki Sticks to Script as EUR/JPY, USD/JPY Advance
2023-08-15 11:03:00
Euro Ahead of Euro Area GDP, FOMC Minutes: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Euro Vs US Dollar, Australian Dollar, British Pound – Outlook:

  • EUR/USD is nearing key support ahead of Euro area GDP and FOMC minutes.
  • EUR/AUD is attempting to break above a vital ceiling; EUR/GBP is off highs.
  • What is the outlook and the key levels to watch in key Euro crosses?
The euro is testing key levels against some of its peers ahead of the release of Euro area GDP data (due later today) and the FOMC minutes (due Thursday).

The Euro area economic growth slowed to 0.6% on-year in the April-June quarter from 1.1% in the previous quarter on tightened credit conditions as the effect of aggressive ECB rate hikes spills over. The underwhelming macro data is reflected in the Euro area Economic Surprise Index (ESI), which is just off 3-year lows.

Economic Surprise Index – Euro Area and US

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

While the unexpected improvement in German investor morale in August is positive, the economic growth outlook needs to reverse for a sustained rebound in EUR, especially against the US. Against other currencies, EUR has been largely resilient, reflecting stable ECB rate expectations until mid-2024.

EUR/USD 240-Minutes Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The US ESI is hovering around the highest level since early 2021. In addition, consensus has upgraded its US economic assessment for the current year. A data-dependent Fed is likely to keep the optimistic 2024 rate cut expectations in check. In this regard, the focus is on minutes of the June FOMC meeting due on Thursday, especially given a resilient US economy, a tight labour market, and market expectations that Fed rates may have peaked.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/USD: Approaching a vital cushion

On technical charts,EUR/USD is now approaching a fairly strong cushion zone, including the July low of 1.0830, the 200-day moving average, and the 89-day moving average. This follows a failed attempt to rise above the July 31 high of 1.1045 – a risk pointed out in the previous update. See “Euro Lifted Slightly by US Downgrade, but Will it Last? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Action,” published August 2.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Any break below could open the door toward the 1.0500-1.0600 area, including the early-2023 lows. This support area needs to hold for the broader uptrend to persist. On the upside, a break above last week’s high of 1.1065 is needed for the immediate weakness to fade.

EUR/AUD Weekly Chart

image5.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/AUD: Attempting to break higher

EUR/AUD is attempting to break above crucial resistance on a horizontal trendline from 2020, at about 1.6800. Any break above could open the way toward 1.7700 (the 61.8% retracement of the 2020-2022 slide). From a medium-term perspective, the trend is up given the higher-top-higher-bottom sequence since late 2022, as highlighted in the previous update.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

image6.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/GBP: Upside capped

EUR/GBP continues to be weighed by a stiff converged hurdle, including the 200-day moving average, a downtrend line from early 2023, around the July high of 0.8700. Beyond any short-term sideways price action, the overall bias remains toward the downside while the resistance holds.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

