EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-08-22 08:34:08
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
IG Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Oil, AUD/USD and DAX
2024-08-22 13:00:28
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Dec 12 when Oil - US Crude traded near 68.64.
2024-08-22 01:23:31
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Nikkei 225, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Lose Upside Momentum
2024-08-22 11:30:49
Nikkei 225 Boosted by Strong Dow and Nasdaq 100​​​
2024-08-20 11:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Jackson Hole
2024-08-20 13:15:15
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rallies Fuelled by Ongoing US Dollar Weakness
2024-08-21 13:01:27
EUR/USD and GBP/USD Latest – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-08-20 08:00:28
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Strong Yen Weighed on Japan’s Trade Balance in July, Fed Speakers up Next
2024-08-21 08:10:50
US Dollar Remains Weak Ahead of Jackson Hole, USD/JPY and Gold Latest
2024-08-19 13:00:27
EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

  • Euro Area composite PMI beats expectations but caution needed
  • German manufacturing woes continue
  • Can Powell support an ailing US dollar?

Economic activity in the Euro Area picked up in August, according to the latest HCOB PMIs, but a closer look at the numbers ‘reveals that the underlying fundamentals might be shakier than they appear,’ according to HCOB chief economist Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia.

‘It’s a tale of two worlds. The manufacturing sector remains mired in recession, while the services sector still appears to be growing at a decent clip. But with the temporary Olympic boost in France fading and signs of waning confidence across the Eurozone’s service industry, it’s likely only a matter of time before the struggles of the manufacturing sector start weighing on services too.’

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
The Euro posted a fresh 13-month high against the US dollar on Monday and remains within touching distance of posting another high today. The US dollar remains weak as the Federal Reserve prepares a series of interest rate cuts that are expected to start in September. Friday’s appearance by Fed chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium may give the market a better understanding of the central bank’s current thinking and the expected tempo of rate cuts going forward.

Today’s EUR/USD price action is likely to remain within Monday’s range – 1.1099-1.1174 – with yesterday’s high the more likely to be tested.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

Chart Using TradingView

Retail trader data shows 22.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.39 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.47% lower than yesterday and 23.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.73% higher than yesterday and 7.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

A graph of a stock market Description automatically generated with medium confidence
EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -1% -1%
Weekly -19% 25% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
