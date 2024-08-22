EUR/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected Euro Area PMIs, Weak US Dollar

Euro Area composite PMI beats expectations but caution needed

German manufacturing woes continue

Can Powell support an ailing US dollar?

Economic activity in the Euro Area picked up in August, according to the latest HCOB PMIs, but a closer look at the numbers ‘reveals that the underlying fundamentals might be shakier than they appear,’ according to HCOB chief economist Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia.

‘It’s a tale of two worlds. The manufacturing sector remains mired in recession, while the services sector still appears to be growing at a decent clip. But with the temporary Olympic boost in France fading and signs of waning confidence across the Eurozone’s service industry, it’s likely only a matter of time before the struggles of the manufacturing sector start weighing on services too.’

The Euro posted a fresh 13-month high against the US dollar on Monday and remains within touching distance of posting another high today. The US dollar remains weak as the Federal Reserve prepares a series of interest rate cuts that are expected to start in September. Friday’s appearance by Fed chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium may give the market a better understanding of the central bank’s current thinking and the expected tempo of rate cuts going forward.

Today’s EUR/USD price action is likely to remain within Monday’s range – 1.1099-1.1174 – with yesterday’s high the more likely to be tested.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Retail trader data shows 22.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.39 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.47% lower than yesterday and 23.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.73% higher than yesterday and 7.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

