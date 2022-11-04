 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sliding Into Support as the US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large
2022-11-04 10:20:44
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Strong US NFP Report
2022-11-04 00:30:10
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Surges on Weaker USD as NFP Takes Centre Stage
2022-11-04 07:57:26
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
USD Forecast: DXY Pushes Upper Bounds of Key Technical Pattern Post-FOMC
2022-11-03 07:59:10
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prints a Triple Bottom, NFPs Could Cap Further Gains
2022-11-04 09:41:58
Gold Prices Await Non-Farm Payrolls Data, Will the US Dollar Rally?
2022-11-04 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Run its Course?
2022-11-04 03:30:00
S&P 500 and GBPUSD Slide in FOMC Aftermath, How Will NFPs Steer Markets?
2022-11-04 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Takes Shape; USD/JPY Range Continues
2022-11-03 19:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-03 19:00:00
More View More
EUR/USD Sliding Into Support as the US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large

EUR/USD Sliding Into Support as the US Jobs Report (NFP) Looms Large

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • German factory orders plunge to a multi-month low.
  • EUR/USD is back below 0.9800 as the latest US Jobs Report nears.
  • Retail traders increase their EURUSD long positions.
  • Monthly US Jobs Report (NFP) at 12.30 GMT.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

German factory orders fell further in September, missing expectations by a wide margin. According to data from the German Federal Statistical Office, foreign orders fell by 7% while domestic orders nudged 0.5% higher. New orders from the Euro Area decreased by 8% and those from other countries fell by 6.3%.

image1.png

Today’s final German Services PMI showed that the sector remained in contraction in October, suggesting that a contraction in German Q4 GDP is highly likely. According to Phil Smith, associate director at data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence, ‘A contraction of the German economy in the fourth quarter looks inevitable, with October PMI data signalling sustained declines in activity across both the manufacturing and services sectors amid broad-based strain on demand. A toxic mix of high inflation, soaring energy bills, rising interest rates and heightened levels of uncertainty has seen households and businesses rein in their spending.’ Mr. Smith did note that ‘On a more positive note, the rate of decline in services activity did at least ease somewhat and firms' expectations were less pessimistic than in September, following the initial shock of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline closure.’

image2.png

The latest US Jobs Report (NFP) is released at 12:30 GMT today and will give an updated look at the health of the US labor market. The Fed is keeping a close eye on the jobs market for any sign of weakness. The central bank continues to hike interest rates and cites the strength of the jobs market and rising wages as one of the main drivers behind the current lofty level of inflation. Any sustained weakness in the US labor market will re-fuel thoughts of a slowdown in the current rate hiking cycle by the US central bank.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Euro remains under pressure against a strong US dollar and continues to leak lower. The downtrend is driven by an unbroken series of lower highs and lower lows, while recent price action has pushed the pair below all three moving averages. In addition, a clear bear flag is visible with EUR/USD testing the lower limit. In all, unless the US NFP report shows any signs of weakness, EUR/USD will continue to move lower.

How to Trade a Bearish Flag Pattern

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart November 4, 2022

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail Traders Looking Bullish on EURUSD

Retail trader data show 64.99% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.86 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.58% higher than yesterday and 24.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.97% lower than yesterday and 25.28% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 0% 1%
Weekly 27% -27% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Strong US NFP Report
EUR/USD Rate Susceptible to Strong US NFP Report
2022-11-04 00:30:10
USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Yearly High
USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Yearly High
2022-11-03 21:30:15
US Rates Surge Following Hawkish FOMC Hike – NFPs Eyed
US Rates Surge Following Hawkish FOMC Hike – NFPs Eyed
2022-11-03 18:00:53
ISM Services PMI Misses Expectations, Market’s Focus Shifts to NFP Data for Fed Clues
ISM Services PMI Misses Expectations, Market’s Focus Shifts to NFP Data for Fed Clues
2022-11-03 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish